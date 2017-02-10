Dems, GOP meet this weekend to elect leadership

Michigan Capitol building in Lansing (Photo: Photo: Regina H. Boone, Detroit Free Press)

The state Democratic and Republican parties will meet separately in Detroit and Lansing this weekend to elect their leadership and build on the energy that marked the 2016 elections.

Both parties have a common rallying cry, and his name is President Donald Trump.

Michigan Republicans are reveling in electoral victories on the state and federal level, including majorities in both the U.S. and state House of Representatives and Senate, the governorship and presidency.

"First of all, with 17 Republican candidates running for president, there are still a lot of divisions, so one of the goals is to unite everybody and bring them together, which I think is very doable. Republicans are starting to rally around Trump," said former Republican Party Chairman Saul Anuzis. "And we're going to have the governorship and a U.S. Senate seat up for grabs, so having strong candidates in 2018 is critical."

Since Trump's election and inauguration, Democrats are experiencing a flood of activism — filling party meetings, gathering for protests and starting groups that are planning to make their voices heard in Lansing and Washington. The goal for the party's leadership is harnessing the enthusiasm for the 2018 election cycle and beyond.

"We just had an Oakland County Democratic Party meeting Tuesday night, and we were filled to the rafters. There are people getting more actively involved in the party apparatus who don’t have a history of getting involved," said Vickie Barnett, county party chairwoman. "We have to learn how to use that frustration and anger in a constructive way. Just saying 'Burn it down' is not a solution."

At the Republican state convention in Lansing, which runs Friday and Saturday, outgoing Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel will address the state party for the first time since she was elected chairwoman of the Republican National Committee in January.

McDaniel, who has served as state party chair since 2015, is expected to hand the gavel to Ann Arbor businessman Ron Weiser, who became the only candidate for the state party chairmanship once tea party activist Scott Hagerstrom dropped out of the race last month.

McDaniel, a niece of 2012 GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney, played a significant role in the November election, in which a Republican presidential candidate won Michigan for the first time since 1988 and Republicans maintained their control of the state House.

She was tapped for the RNC post by Trump.

McDaniel is expected to talk about successes and look ahead to elections in 2018 and 2020, party spokeswoman Sarah Anderson said Friday.

Gov. Rick Snyder, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, Attorney General Bill Schuette and Secretary of State Ruth Johnson are all expected to address the convention Saturday at the Lansing Center, Anderson said. Calley and Schuette are both seen as likely candidates for governor in 2018.

Weiser, a regent of the University of Michigan, served as state party chairman before, from 2009 to 2011. "Afterward, the real estate developer, a former ambassador to Slovakia under President George W. Bush, served as national finance chair for the Republican National Committee.

Amanda Van Essen Wirth, an attorney and party activist from Ottawa County, is expected to be the only candidate for party co-chair, but elections are expected for four of the party vice chair positions.

At the Democratic Party convention, which begins Saturday at Cobo Center in Detroit, Chairman Brandon Dillon, a former state representative from Grand Rapids, is expected to be re-elected, although a candidate could emerge during the convention. Delegates to the convention will also hear from state and federal lawmakers and elect several other leadership positions.

Dillon is faced with leading a party that suffered losses in Michigan up and down the ballot in 2016 as well as integrating supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential bid who feel their candidate was cheated out of the Democratic presidential nomination.

"We want to come out of the convention with a strong commitment to organizing, rebuilding and resisting," he said. "And we want to come out unified and with the ability to capture the energy that's out there from people who are really frustrated."

Jonathan Kinloch, who is seeking re-election as chairman of the 13th Congressional District Democrats, said the party needs to retool its message to better reflect the everyday concerns of Michigan residents.

"The party has to begin to tap into the concerns being raised by citizens and be able to have the apparatus to carry the message on behalf of the citizens," he said. "We need to be able to tune into that anger and turn it into a message. It can’t be typical jaw jacking."

Neither party's conventions will be controversy-free. Several Democratic congressional district chairs, including Kinloch, are facing challenges to their re-election bids.

And on the Republican side, there was a dispute in Oakland County over the selection of delegates to the state convention, with two separate slates of delegates approved. Anderson said only one of the two slates has been approved by the party’s credentials committee, and she does not expect the issue to carry over into the weekend.

But Matt Maddock, a precinct delegate and member of the Oakland County party executive committee, said the way convention delegates were selected was "a travesty."

Maddock said the issue may spill over into the state convention, but he didn't want to show his hand in advance.

Contact Kathleen Gray: 313-223-4430, kgray99@freepress.com or on Twitter @michpoligal

