Dick and Betsy DeVos continue to make political donations, despite pledging not to

State records show that West Michigan billionaire Dick DeVos has made two contributions this year to political action committees.

The Detroit News reports that Dick DeVos made donations of several thousand dollars to the Michigan Chamber of Commerce PAC, and to the Friends of West Michigan Business Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce PAC.

These donations came after a promise from Dick Devos' wife, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, that they would suspend their political donations. Betsy Devos made this pledge to Senators during her confirmation hearings in January.

A family spokesman defended the donations, telling the Detroit News that Betsy DeVos meant they would not donate to candidates for federal office, but he was still open to giving to other political groups and state-level candidates.

