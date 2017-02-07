Don't look for tax cuts in Michigan 2018 budget

Night falls on the Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing. (Photo: iStock)

LANSING - Tax cut fever is spreading through the Republican-controlled Legislature, but don't look for any such proposals when Gov. Rick Snyder presents his 2018 budget Wednesday.

That was one question incoming state Budget Director Al Pscholka and outgoing Budget Director John Roberts were happy to answer without qualification in a joint interview on Friday.

Tax cuts? "I don't think in our budget," said Roberts, who is leaving Thursday for a new job with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

"Not with what we're coming out with," said Pscholka, who came to the Budget Office three weeks ago from his former job as a state lawmaker and chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

Neither Roberts nor Pscholka wanted to give too many details about what Snyder will announce Wednesday. But they left the strong impression that — much like Snyder's State of the State address on Jan. 17 — Michigan residents shouldn't expect any bombshells.

"Big huge programs at some new level, no, I don’t think you’ll be seeing that," said Roberts. Instead, expect "continued investment where we think it can best help the citizens and the economy."

What voters can expect:

Use of about $330 million in "one-time money" to reduce state liabilities and improve deteriorating state facilities, among other uses.

Continued investment in public safety and education, including moves to fill what is close to a $100-million hole in federal K-12 funding as a result of the end of the No Child Left Behind program.

A renewed effort to fund Snyder's proposed infrastructure reserve fund, with more details this time about how the money would be spent. Last year, Snyder proposed $165 million for the fun, to address issues such as crumbling infrastructure, but the Legislature didn't appropriate the money.

More money to address the Flint water crisis, with tens of millions of dollars a year expected in ongoing funding for health and education initiatives.

A "wait and see" approach to initiatives promised by Republican President Donald Trump, with the state assuming continuation of the Affordable Care Act through 2018 and no provision for a promised multi-billion-dollar federal infrastructure program.

Increased funding for Snyder's ongoing initiative to strengthen skilled trades training in Michigan and better match Michigan's workforce with open jobs.

Key Republicans in both the House and Senate are backing bills to roll back Michigan's personal income tax, currently set at 4.25%.

Pscholka, a Republican from Stevensville, said part of his job will be sensitizing former colleagues and other lawmakers to why he thinks that's not a good idea.

The state is in reasonably good shape for the 2017-18 fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, said Pscholka, referencing the budget he and Snyder will present.

But, “what are the obligations that have already been made that would put pressure on the state in ’19 and ’20 and going forward?" he asked, pointing to hundreds of millions of dollars that will be needed under earlier legislation to fulfill a road funding agreement, sweeten the Homestead Property Tax Credit, and phase out the personal property tax on manufacturing equipment.

"It’s incumbent upon all of us — whether you’re in the administration or you’re a legislator — to understand that and to know what those obligations are going forward before you make any kind of decisions," he said.

"We look forward to having those discussions with the Legislature this year."

Pscholka said the state's $10.1-billion general fund, which is state government's main checking account, is at the same level it was at in 2000.

Many state facilities — from parks to prisons to mental health facilities — are in poor shape because of a decade of neglect in the 2000s, when the state had no money to spend on them, he said. He is encouraging lawmakers to go out and visit as many state facilities as they can, preferably accompanied by department heads.

“When you’re in the Legislature, you’re reacting to things primarily," he said. "And when you’re on the other side of it, you’re actually seeing kind of the underlying issues and all of the background and some of the policy stuff that percolates up — all of the different things that maybe I didn’t notice or I didn’t see as a legislator."

2017 © Detroit Free Press