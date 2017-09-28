Former U.S. Attorney Pat Miles announces run for state Attorney General

Pat Miles former U.S. Attorney for West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - Former U.S. Attorney Pat Miles is running to be Michigan's next Attorney General. The democratic candidate made the announcement today in his hometown of Grand Rapids on Thursday, September 28, 2017.

Current Attorney General Bill Schuette cannot run for re-election in 2018 because of term limits.

The 49-year-old Miles became the first black U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan when President Barack Obama appointed him in 2012. Miles resigned in January when Donald Trump took office.

Miles is the second Democrat to announce a bid for attorney general. Dana Nessel, an attorney from Detroit, launched her campaign in August.

On the Republican side, state Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker of Lawton is seeking her party's nomination.

