Gov. Rick Snyder's State of the State 'light on Flint'

LANSING, MICH. - Gov. Rick Snyder, one year after apologizing for the Flint drinking water crisis and promising to fix it, spent little of his seventh State of the State address talking about the public health crisis on Tuesday.

He said the state needs to spend billions of dollars more over the next several decades to improve the state's infrastructure, including underground water pipes. But he gave little direction about where the needed money would come from, other than saying Michigan should look at "all private and public sources" for funds, including borrowing through the issuance of government bonds.

Snyder, who on Thursday is to join other governors in Washington, D.C. at a forum aimed at saving Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act, which is threatened by congressional plans to kill the Affordable Care Act, called on Michigan residents to speak out in favor of the Healthy Michigan program, which he said was a success that has brought health insurance to hundreds of thousands of uninsured people.

Snyder was 30 minutes into his speech before he mentioned Flint, where residents are still able to drink tap water without a filter after the city's drinking water became contaminated with lead in April 2014. And he spent only a couple of minutes discussing the public health crisis, which dominated his State of the State address in 2016 and which Flint residents say is far from over.

"We've made progress, but our work is not done," Snyder said.

He noted that more than 600 of the thousands of lead pipes in Flint have been replaced, and said "we look forward to working with the city on accelerating the progress of that."

Gilda Jacobs, president and CEO of the Michigan League for Public Policy, said she thought the speech was "light on Flint," which "continues to be a huge human debacle that we need to pay attention to."

Jacobs said she liked Snyder's shout-out for Healthy Michigan, but was disappointed he didn't address and oppose plans in the GOP-controlled Legislature to reduce or eliminate Michigan's personal income tax, which she said would kill any progress the state has made.

Snyder set a goal of restoring Michigan to a population of 10 million, from the current census estimate of 9,928,000. Michigan, which is projected to lose another congressional seat because of reduced population relative to other states, has gained 50,000 people over the last six years, but the state can grow more quickly than that, Snyder said.

Snyder kicked off his speech by highlighting Michigan successes, including a vastly improved employment picture and rising income, five years of increasing population, a booming agriculture industry, and a strong tourism sector.

He said Michigan is drawing more new residents with bachelor degrees.

"We are winning the national and international competition for quality minds," Snyder said.

Snyder also touted balanced budgets completed on time and a state Rainy Day Fund that has grown during his time in office from close to zero to more than $700 million in 2017.

Much of the speech related to warmed-over topics from past Snyder initiatives, with few new programs announced.

On the unfunded liability crisis in Michigan local governments, Snyder called for action but only re-announced a work group he is forming to tackle the issue, made up of legislators, local officials and other interested parties.

He touted progress on his years-long thrust to increase Michigan participation in skilled trades, and better matching of students' skills with employers' needs, while calling for more to be done. Snyder cited a 14% increase in registered apprenticeships in Michigan, adding, "but that number needs to grow dramatically."

He announced a "vocational village" program that has helped Michigan prisoners get jobs upon release will be expanded to a male prison in Jackson and the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility near Ypsilanti.

As he did in last year's speech, Snyder again called for federal funding of a reconstruction of the Soo Locks at Sault Ste. Marie, noting that a recent study shows such a project could be an economic boon for Michigan.

And Snyder called for more progress in the area of autonomous and connected vehicles -- a field sometimes described with the shorthand "mobility." As announced in last year's State of the State address, he is pushing the development of the American Center for Mobility at the former Willow Run GM plant in in Ypsilanti Township.

"We are winning the mobility race, but we need to keep it up," Snyder said. "We are the world's leader today."

A handful of Flint residents gathered around the front stops of the Capitol in cool, drizzly weather Tuesday afternoon to demonstrate -- more than three hours before the speech was to begin.

"We're just here to let Rick Snyder know we're not going to back down, we're not going to let up the pressure on him, until we get justice," said Flint resident Lisia Williams, who is concerned a recent series of meetings and water data releases involving officials from the state and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are part of "a ploy to stop sending in bottled water."

Last year at this time, during in his 6th State of the State address, Snyder apologized for the lead contamination of Flint's drinking water supply and promised to fix it. The public health crisis began in April 2014 while the city was under the control of a state-appointed emergency manager, who switched Flint's drinking water supply from Lake Huron water supplied by Detroit to Flint River water treated at the Flint Water Treatment Plant. Snyder acknowledged the problem around Oct. 1, 2015, after the state had for months rejected complaints from Flint residents that the water was not safe to drink.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality admitted making a tragic mistake when it failed to require the use of corrosion control chemicals as part of the Flint Water Treatment Plant's treatment process, resulting in toxic lead leaching into the water from old pipes, joints and fixtures.

The state helped switch Flint back from Flint River water to Lake Huron water treated by the Detroit-based Great Lakes Water Authority. Snyder and the Legislature have appropriated more than $230 million to pay for bottled water and filters, replacement of lead fixtures and service lines, and a range of health and educational initiatives. Recent tests have shown water coming from Flint taps is below federal "action levels" for lead.

But many residents say the state hasn't moved fast enough to replace lead service lines and address other issues related to the water crisis.

Nayyirah Shariff, director of the grassroots group Flint Rising, said she's disappointed with the pace of progress in providing safe and clean drinking water to Flint residents, and that she was disappointed to hear at a town hall meeting in Flint last week that residents are expected to continue using water filters for the next three years.

"I'm very disappointed, because we're still being charged for water we cannot use," Shariff, who was not at the Capitol demonstration, told the Free Press Tuesday.

Though she said she doesn't expect it to happen, she said: "I hope that the governor will say Flint residents won't pay a water bill, and there's a moratorium on water bills and water shut-offs until this is resolved."

Shariff said she also would like to hear Snyder say that the state will stop fighting a judge's order to deliver bottled water to all Flint homes that can't be shown to have a properly installed and maintained water filter.

Many Flint residents have not been properly educated on issues related to water filters, such as knowing not to run hot water through them, or how frequently to change the filters, she said. Changing the filters can be difficult, she said, especially for the elderly. And elderly residents, even those who can drive to locations the state has set up around Flint to pick up bottled water, in many cases are unable to carry the heavy cases of water into their homes, she said.

In advance of Snyder's speech Tuesday, Michigan Democrats called for fewer corporate tax breaks and more transparency.

The liberal group Progress Michigan had prepared a video, dubbed the "Real State of the State," which it planned to project onto the Romney Building, where Snyder's suite of offices is located, across the street from the Capitol.

Spokesman Sam Inglot said the video highlights how residents of Flint and other Michigan communities have been affected by actions of Snyder and the Republican-controlled Legislature.

