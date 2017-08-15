Gov. Snyder creates council to address opioid epidemic

File photo (Photo: NBC)

LANSING, MICH. - Gov. Snyder established the Council on Opioid and Prescription Drug Enforcement (COPE) on Aug. 15, 2017.

The council will maintain relationships between local, state and federal agencies in order to address the opioid epidemic in Michigan. Snyder said:

"We must ensure all partners are working together effectively if we are going to combat this epidemic and protect all Michiganders,”

There has been a rise in opioid related deaths in Michigan. From 1995-2015 more than 4,400 people have died from an opioid overdose and over half of those occurred since 2010.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley will lead the council, and it will meet monthly in order to discuss prescription drug and opioid abuse and ways to address it.

"I’m proud to lead this council and improve coordination among everyone involved so that we can save more lives and prevent addiction from occurring," said Lt. Gov. Calley.

