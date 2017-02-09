Gov. Snyder taps Dick Posthumus as new chief of staff

FILE photo of Former Lt. Gov. Dick Posthumus (Photo: PAUL SANCYA, AP)

LANSING, MICH. - Gov. Rick Snyder today named former Lt. Gov. Dick Posthumus — a long-time Snyder aide — as his new chief of staff.

Posthumus, who served as lieutenant governor to former Republican Gov. John Engler from 1999 through 2002, replaces Jarrod Agen, who was recently named communications director for Vice President Mike Pence and an assistant to President Donald Trump.

"Dick is an unwavering public servant whose positive attitude and commitment to teamwork and the reinvention of Michigan have already helped steer Michigan’s comeback over the past six years,” Snyder said in a news release.

“There are few people in this state who can compare to Dick Posthumus when it comes to having a depth of knowledge about state government and how it should be serving the people of Michigan.”

Posthumus described Snyder's accomplishments since 2011 as "incredible, especially when you consider how many things he has finished that were merely attempted or just talked about for decades.”

Snyder also promoted Darin Ackerman to director of legislative affairs, a post formerly held by Posthumus. Ackerman has served as deputy director of legislative affairs since 2011.

Speaker of the House Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, applauded the choice, describing Posthumus as "well-prepared, a wise counselor, and an effective advocate for the people of Michigan."

Posthumus becomes Snyder's third chief of staff. Agen replaced Dennis Muchmore a little more than a year ago.

