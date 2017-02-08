Gov. Snyder to propose spending plan to Michigan lawmakers

LANSING, MICH. (AP) - Gov. Rick Snyder is poised to propose a state spending plan that would save money to prepare for looming budget pressures and include modest funding increases for education and public safety.
The Republican will unveil his $50 billion-plus budget proposal to lawmakers Wednesday.
At a time GOP legislators want an income tax cut, he will instead call for setting aside $260 million in Michigan's savings account to grow it to $1 billion. State budget director Al Pscholka told The Associated Press Tuesday it's "good conservative budgeting" to save "one-time" tax revenues and pay down debt.
Snyder also could again ask for increased spending on water and other infrastructure across Michigan in the wake of Flint's water crisis. A similar proposal was largely abandoned in last year's budget negotiations.
