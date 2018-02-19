Griffins owner Dan DeVos listed as finance co-chair for Calley's governor campaign

Dan and Pamella DeVos (Photo: Courtesy of the Dan and Pamella DeVos Foundation)

LANSING, MICH. - Lt. Gov. Brian Calley announced the members of his statewide finance committee, and included are Dan DeVos and his wife Pamella.

Calley's finance committee will be responsible for leading the fundraising efforts in his campaign for governor.

The other co-chairs include Phillip Fisher of Bloomfield Hills and Jim B. Nicholson of Detroit.

Calley also announced regional finance chairs and cabinet members of his campaign.

