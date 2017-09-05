GRPS leaders are 'concerned, deeply disappointed' with DACA decision

GRPS Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal on DACA decision on Tuesday, Sept. 5 (Photo: WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Leaders one of the largest school districts in the Grand Rapids-area say they are "concerned" and "deeply disappointed" with the Trump administration's announcement to wind down the DACA program.

Hundreds of Grand Rapids Public School students will be affected by the decision made on Tuesday, Sept. 5. But ultimately, Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal says their main concern is taking care of the children.

"It isn't just about removing one person, you will affect an entire community when that happens," said Weatherall Neal. "So, we have teachers, we have other employees in the district and across this state that will be affected."

"These are our neighbors. These are people in our community. And we can't say that this is okay -- we cannot believe this is okay."

At a meeting Tuesday night, the Grand Rapids Board of Education introduced a resolution -- calling on congress to immediately act to restore the DACA program. The board provided their position in the agenda from the meeting:

The Grand Rapids Board of Education stands united with the National School Board

Association, the American Association of School Administrators, and countless other

education leaders across our nation in supporting the Deferred Action for Childhood

Arrivals (DACA) program. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is crucially important to public

education across the country, from preschool to 12th grade impacting more than

800,000 nationwide. We believe students brought to the United States as children must

be able to pursue an education without the threat of deportation, and have a pathway

to fully participate in American society as citizens. DACA also enables college graduates

to work as teachers. Teachers in the United States under DACA fill a tremendous need in

a talent shortage area for many school systems with a high need and percentage of

English Language Learners and add desired diversity to the teaching force. As a Board of Education, we are deeply disappointed in President Trump's most recent

action ending DACA by March 5, 2018. In light of this action and timeline, it is

imperative that the United States Congress take action and pass the Development,

Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act (DREAM Act).

