Gun-rights activists rally at Capitol

About 400 people, including members of the group Michigan Home Guard, who offer training for personal home safety and defense, gathered Wednesday, April 26, 2017, for the Michigan Second Amendment March at the State Capitol.

LANSING, MICH. - Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley confirmed that he has a concealed pistol license and ran the crowd in front of Capitol through a second recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance "to place the emphasis on 'one nation under God.'"

State Rep. Scott Dianda, a Calumet Democrat, took the podium with a rifle over his shoulder.

This was the Michigan Second Amendment March, which brought close to 400 people, many carrying rifles and sidearms on their hips, to the lawn of the state Capitol Wednesday morning.

Among the keynote speakers was Marcus Weldon, the Detroit man who has been dubbed the “Santa Shooter."

Pro-gun and legal gun ownership activists met with legislators to discuss gun right issues, to show the political strength of Michigan's legal gun owners.

In 2014, while dressed as Santa Claus, he shot two men at a Detroit gas station while defending a co-worker who was physically assaulted there after a work Christmas party. Weldon had a concealed pistol license and said he shot the men in self-defense. In June of 2016 he was acquitted of criminal charges.

