Here's what Sen. Stabenow said about Kid Rock's possible Senate campaign

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) talks with reporters following the Senate Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 1, 2017, in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow is skeptical Kid Rock would run for her office and said Tuesday the musician has a lot of work to do if he's thinking about running for her seat in 2018.

"I will say this he will be very busy with his concert tour and he's got a big primary so I will wait to see who comes out of the primary," Sen. Stabenow said.

Sen. Stabenow was in Kalamazoo on Tuesday pushing for continued funding of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative which would mean $50 million to help protect Lake Michigan from Asian carp. Stabenow says it's likely to be approved during the budget process despite President Trump's "zeroing" out of the initiative's funding. She says it's a clear an investment is needed considering a new federal report recently proposed spending $275 million to protect the Great Lakes from invasive species including the Asian carp.

Stabenow, in the meantime, left open the possibility Kid Rock would be part of a four-person competitive Republican primary that could consist of Kid Rock and challengers former Donald Trump campaign chair Lena Epstein, former state Supreme Court Justice Robert Young and Detroit businessman John James.

Stabenow says having Kid Rock be part of the campaign would make it a different kind of race, if he decides to run.

"It would be very interesting," Stabenow said. "It looks like it could be a 4-way primary so it could be a very interesting time."

Kid Rock, born Robert James Ritchie, has not decided whether he will officially run for U.S. Senate. He is scheduled to do a full music tour in the fall of 2017 and continue touring into 2018. He has scheduled seven concerts in Michigan in September including a run of six straight days playing the opening of the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Could all of those concerts be campaign stops?

Recent polling shows Kid Rock is a viable candidate in Michigan. Target-Insyght's polling of 800 people in the state in late July shows Sen. Stabenow leading Kid Rock by 8 points. In the Grand Rapids media market, Stabenow leads Kid Rock in the hypothetical race by four points. Kid Rock leads in the Republican primary by double digits and could easily use his name identification and resources to win that race if he chooses to enter it.

The musician teased supporters on his Twitter account he is serious about running for U.S. Senate, though he hasn't made an official announcement.

