Hot dog! Bill would allow pooches on restaurant patios

Dog at a restaurant, stock image. (Photo: Custom)

LANSING, MICH. - State Sen. Margaret O’Brien is hoping the third time will be the charm for a bill that would give the Fidos and Rovers of the world entry into the outdoor seating areas of restaurants.

She’s introduced the bill in each of the last three legislative sessions, with it getting out of committee in 2013 and passing the state Senate last year before it died in the House. The same bill, which would give communities the authority to create an ordinance to allow or prohibit dogs in outdoor areas of restaurants, passed the Senate Wednesday on a 32-6 vote.

“We love Fido,” she said. “We are a great tourist state and if you talk to a lot of people who travel the country, we have hotels that allow dogs. We have dog parks. We have dog drinking fountains. But there is no way for tourists to enjoy our fine dining or any of our great breweries with their pet, so that’s a hole in our tourism."

Many restaurants already allow people to keep their pets on the perimeter of outdoor seating or illegally allow dogs into those areas. The bill would make it legal for restaurants to open up their patios and porches to four-legged patrons.

The bill also would allow restaurant owners to decide whether they want pets in their establishments and make rules on whether they’ll permit all breeds.

Sen. Darwin Booher, R-Evart, was one of six legislators who voted against the bill, saying it’s not something he wants to encounter when dining al fresco.

“If I’m on the porch and eating outside and the dog does its normal, natural thing right on the porch, I can’t control that. But I’m sitting there seeing that and I’m trying to have a meal. I have a problem with that,” he said. “I wasn’t on the favorite side today, doggone it. But dogs are going to do their thing. When you bring them into contact with others, it doesn’t always go well.”

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved