House approves $16.3 billion schools' budget

Group of school kids and teacher in classroom, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

LANSING, MICH. - Taking one more step toward finishing budgets by early June, the House of Representatives approved a $16.3 billion budget that covers all education-related departments.

The 60-47 vote came Tuesday evening after more than one hour of debate and angry accusations by Democrats that Republicans were ignoring their pleas for votes on amendments that would do everything from cutting funding for cyber schools to eliminating a $2.75 million appropriation for private schools and increase funding for higher education.

“It is obvious to all of us that cyber schools don’t have to pay for buildings, busing, and they don’t have to pay for costs of keeping children safe every day,” said state Rep. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids. “Despite this obvious reality, we’re spending $80 million to pay software developers.”

The school omnibus budget covers K-12 education, the state Department of Education, higher education and community colleges.

Gov. Rick Snyder had proposed cutting funding for cyber schools by 20% and increase funding for public high schools, but charter school advocates which operate the cyber schools objected and the House restored the funding for cyber schools.

“This is about funding students, not funding the system,” said state Rep. Tim Kelly, R-Saginaw Township. “We should treat all students equally. I also believe their costs are different - cyber schools and brick and mortar schools. It’s not the same costs, it’s different costs.”

Democrats also called for the elimination of $2.75 million for private schools to pay for things like school safety and other state mandates. But that money stayed in the budget as well.

The House did increase the per pupil allowance that goes to school from the $50 to $100 per pupil proposed by Snyder to $100 per pupil bump across the board.

But that translated into a paltry 1.7% increase, said Rep. Dave Pagel, R-Berrien Springs, that was dismal, but not enough for him to vote against the bill.

“We in the Legislature are not honoring the teaching profession. I’m betraying my own principles,” he said.

But he’s hoping that his opinion is heard when the budget moves to a conference committee to work out a compromise with the version of the budget that will be passed by the Senate, perhaps later this week.

And even the biggest supporters of the omnibus school budget admitted that the version passed Tuesday evening is not what will end up on Snyder’s desk.

“This is part of the process. What we pass here today will not be the final vote. There will be some additional changes,” Kelly said.

On May 17, economists will hold their second revenue estimating conference of the year, projecting how much money will be coming into state coffers from taxes and fees. And those dollar figures will provide the ultimate blue print for the budgets that cover all education-related departments and the rest of state government. A final vote on the two omnibus budgets is expected in early to mid-June.

The House is expected to take up the second omnibus budget, which covers the rest of state government, later tonight.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved