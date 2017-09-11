House bills extend 0.08 drunken driving limit for 5 years

Alcoholic beverage and a set of car keys, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

LANSING, MICH. (AP) - Legislation up for a vote in Michigan's Legislature would continue the state's 0.08 blood-alcohol limit for drunken driving until 2023.

The limit is set to return to 0.10 in 2018, putting federal funding at risk unless lawmakers act.

Legislators first moved to the 0.08 blood-alcohol level in 2003 but have twice put a sunset provision in the law so the issue is revisited.

The House is scheduled to vote on the bills Tuesday. The legislation would then move to the Senate for future consideration.

For more information on House Bills 4547-48, click here.

© 2017 Associated Press