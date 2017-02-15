House panel approves gradual elimination of income tax

State Rep. Jim Tedder, R-Clarkston, chairman of the House Tax Policy Committee, which voted Tuesday to phase out the state's income tax. (Photo: Kathleen Gray, Detroit Free Press)

LANSING, MICH. - The opening round of a fight over tax cuts went to Republicans Tuesday when they voted to gradually phase out the personal income tax, blowing a $1.1 billion hole into the state’s budget in the first full year of its implementation.

After less than 90 minutes of testimony, the House Tax Policy committee voted on a straight party-line 7-4 vote to cut the income tax from 4.25% to 3.9% on Jan. 1, 2018, and by 0.1% in every subsequent year until its eliminated 39 years down the road.

“How can we provide meaningful tax relief for the people of our state?” said state Rep. Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, the sponsor of the bill. “This delivers on a promise that was made to the people of Michigan in 2007 when the income tax was raised from 3.9% to 4.25%.”

But the tax cut ran into opposition from local and school officials, social service agencies and Gov. Rick Snyder’s appointed treasurer, Nick Khouri, who said it’s difficult to support a bill that would take such a chunk out of the general fund without some sort of replacement.

“How are we going to make up $1.1 billion?,” Khouri asked the committee. “That’s equal to all of revenue sharing (for communities.) In some ways, talking about the merits of the tax cut is impossible without talking about the other side.”

The other side came from a variety of opponents of the tax cut, who said services provided by the state would suffer with such a monumental cut.

“The school aid fund would be held harmless,” said Jennifer Smith of the Michigan Association of School Boards. “But there are many programs in the general fund that benefit our students beyond the school aid fund.”

Chris Hackbarth, of the Michigan Municipal League, said state funds that are used to support police and fire departments, would suffer even more after a decade of devastating cuts in revenue sharing.

“We’re down 23% on police and our roads are disintegrating,” he said. “Those are real impacts.”

Khouri pointed out that Michigan has the lowest income tax rate of the surrounding five Great Lakes states and ranks 14th best in the nation in the relative tax burden in states.

And Gilda Jacobs, executive director of the Michigan League for Public Policy, said that according to a study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, the tax relief for the lowest earners -- less than $22,000 a year -- would be only $16 per year while the wealthiest earners -- more than $484,000 -- would get a tax benefit of $3,700 a year.

But supporters of the bill said it's a start that has to be made. If the state’s taxpayers have more money in their pockets, it will lead to more economic activity, they said, noting also that in the last 7 years, lots of tax cuts have gone to businesses, but working people have been left behind.

“I’m really proud of the things we’ve achieved, but it feels like the folks in the middle, are the ones often left unaddressed,” said state Rep. Jim Tedder, R-Clarkston, chairman of the Tax Policy Committee. “They don’t have a powerful lobby in town. And when I look at personal income tax, we can give meaningful and tangible relief to working people.”

Not all Republicans are on board. State Rep. Martin Howrylak, R-Troy, passed when asked to vote on the bill, saying he doesn’t think it’s responsible to do such a big hit in the first year. And holding a vote after only one hearing on such a substantial issue doesn’t take into account the future of the bill, he said.

“To do that that with only one hour of testimony, I’m really uncomfortable with that. I’m a CPA and if I’m not exactly sure how this is going to work —I’m sure my colleagues don’t either,” he said. “You would have a lower income tax rate than any other state other than Alabama and I’m not really sure that’s where we want to be.

“I know this is not the end of this and I know it’s not going to get to the governor’s desk like this. This is one of those messy things that gets resolved with negotiation with the governor’s office, the Senate and the floor.”

The bill -- HB 4001 -- now moves to the full House of Representatives for consideration.

