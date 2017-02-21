House poised to vote on income tax elimination

The Michigan state capitol building in fall. (Photo: WardMcGinnis, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LANSING, MICH. - Less than a week after a 90-minute hearing on gradually eliminating the state's 4.25% income tax, the House of Representatives appears poised to vote on the bill, which would roll back the primary source of funding for the state's general fund.

The bill would reduce the individual income tax rate from 4.25% to 3.9% on Jan. 1, 2018, and then by 0.1% a year until it's eliminated 39 years down the road. Republicans said it's an ideal way to spur the state's economy, but Democrats argue that it blows a $1.1 billion hole in the budget in the first year without any plans for a replacement.

The Republican and Democratic caucuses are discussing the proposal behind closed doors, but the bill could be voted on later this afternoon or tomorrow.

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel, who was at the Capitol Tuesday, said the proposal wasn't "conservatism. It's radicalism."

"We’re concerned not just for the university but the state as a whole. The state is doing well and continues to recover, but this is a time to continue to invest in our collective future," he told reporters. "We’ve got great public universities but the key to a successful future for the rising generation is to get a great education. Our fear is that the resources available to state government are constrained by such a large tax cut, we won’t be able to maintain accessibility to a great higher education at the same cost now. Families are already struggling to pay for college and we don’t to make those challenges greater. It's not just higher ed, it’s community colleges, it schools, it’s infrastructure we’ve promised our fellow citizens we’re going to take care of. It’s the aid we return tour cities that allows them to provide services to our fellow citizens."

He urged the Legislature to "slow down" and look at the consequences of such a huge tax cut.

The House Tax Policy committee voted last week to send the bill to the full House of Representatives, despite it not having unanimous support from Republicans and no support from Gov. Rick Snyder, who told the GOP it should be more thoughtful and deliberative before taking such a drastic course of action.

State Treasurer Nick Khouri told lawmakers last week that Michigan has the lowest income tax rate of the five Great Lakes states and ranks 14th best in the nation in the relative tax burden.

By going into effect on Jan. 1, 2018, the bill would be partway into the state's fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, 2017. According to a House Fiscal analysis of the bill, the loss of revenue would be $680 million that year and $1.1 billion in the first full year that begins Oct. 1, 2018, and $400 million a year in the years when the tax is reduced by 0.1%.

State Rep. Jim Tedder, R-Clarkston, chairman of the Tax Policy Committee, said the House wants to cut the tax now and let the Appropriations Committee figure out how to fill the hole.

Other supporters of the bill said now is the time to cut the income tax, when the state budget is stabilized with surpluses and Snyder has suggested adding $260 million into the state's rainy day fund, bringing that total to $1 billion. If the state’s taxpayers have more money in their pockets, said state Rep. Ed Chatfield, R-Levering, who sponsored the bill, it will lead to more economic activity and besides, in the last 7 years, lots of tax cuts have gone to businesses, but working people have been left out of getting any tax benefits.

Opponents said every aspect of the state's budget will be affected, from revenue to local units of government that goes to police and fire protection to environmental safeguards and testing to schools.

There are seven states without an income tax - Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and Wyoming – but most make up the difference with higher sales or property taxes or much higher state revenues from taxes on coal mining (Wyoming) or oil drilling (Alaska).

Detroit Free Press