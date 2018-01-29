Is Abdul El-Sayed eligible to run for Governor?

Former Detroit health director Dr. Abdul El-Sayed says he's entering the Michigan governor's race. (Photo: Adbul for Michigan)

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed's eligibility to run for Governor is being questioned because of a three-year stint during which he lived in New York.

Bridge Magazine posted a story online Monday evening, saying El-Sayed may not be eligible because he lived out of state from 2013 to 2016.

According to the state's constitution, a candidate for governor must be a registered voter for at least four years prior to the election when seek office.

El-Sayed first registered to vote in 2003 in Bloomfield Township. He changed his voter registration address twice in the ensuing years, to Hamburg Township and Ann Arbor. In 2013, he surrendered his drivers' license to get a New York drivers' license, while he was teaching at Columbia University.

Because he changed his drivers' license, the Michigan Secretary of State put his voter registration in Michigan on a "challenged" status and if he had attempted to vote in the state, his ballot would have been challenged.

While he didn't vote in Michigan between 2013 and 2016, he never lost his voters' registration, said Fred Woodhams, spokesman for the Secretary of State.

He changed his voters' registration address to Detroit, where he was serving as the city's health department director, and voted in the November 2016 general election and the August 2017 primary election, Woodhams said. He has since changed his voters' address to Shelby Township.

"Abdul is 100% eligible to be Governor of Michigan. He has been continuously registered to vote in Michigan since he was 18 years old," said Adam Joseph, spokesman for El-Sayed's campaign. "There are those out there who are worried about what the success of our movement means for their choke hold on political power."

Lansing political consultant Ed Sarpolus said it will be up to one of El-Sayed's opponents to challenge his candidacy once the candidate turns in petition signatures and affidavit of identity by the state's April 24 deadline.

"The bottom line is, it will all have to be sorted out," Sarpolus said. "In the end, it might take a court action."

