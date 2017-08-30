Justin Amash to hold 2 town halls in West Michigan

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township. (Photo: Enquirer file)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - U.S. Rep. Justin Amash is holding two town hall meetings in West Michigan this week.

The first will be in Grand Rapids on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Cornerstone University from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Then on Friday, Sept. 1, Amash will be in Hastings at the Barry Community Enrichment Center from 12-1 p.m.

Amash is a Republican from Cascade Township. Both events are open to the public.

