Kid Rock to watchdog group: 'Go f- - - yourselves'

Kid Rock's response to a watchdog group accusing him of violating a federal election law was classic Kid Rock -- " ... go f--- yourselves."

The group Common Cause says the Detroit musician violated the law by declaring himself a candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan but not registering his candidacy or reporting campaign contributions. They filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission and also asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate whether the musician -- whose real name is Robert Ritchie -- has violated election law.

Ritchie dismissed the allegations, issuing the following statement, "I am starting to see reports from the misinformed press and the fake news on how I am in violation of breaking campaign law. #1: I have still not officially announced my candidacy. #2: See #1 and go f--- yourselves."

For months, it has been far from clear whether Kid Rock intends to run for the seat currently held by U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., next year: He has made only cryptic remarks about his intentions and in July said he would hold off on a decision, using funds raised through merchandise sales to fund voter registration efforts instead.

