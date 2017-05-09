Lawmaker dies from apparent suicide after 2nd drunk driving arrest

John Kivela (Photo: Michigan House of Representatives)

LANSING, MICH. - A state representative from Marquette was found dead from an apparent suicide Tuesday at a Lansing home he owned, hours after he was released from jail following a Monday arrest for suspected drunk driving.

A Lansing police crime scene investigation unit was outside a Chestnut Street home that records show is owned by John Kivela, a Democratic state representative from Marquette.

As news of Kivela’s death began to trickle through the Legislature, the House took on a hushed and somber tone with tear and hugs.

A statement was expected shortly from leaders in the Michigan Legislature.

For the second time in less than two years, Kivela was arrested outside of Lansing Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Kivela, who is in his third and final term in the House and has announced he is seeking a state Senate seat, acknowledged a lifelong drinking problem after his 2015 arrest and said he was seeking help.

At about a quarter to five Monday afternoon, a 48-year-old man was stopped on U.S.-127 after the Clinton County Sheriff's Office received 911 calls about a vehicle driving erratically, Sheriff Lawrence Jerue told the Free Press Tuesday.

The man, who had been arrested before for the same offense, was put through field sobriety tests, arrested, and housed in the county jail overnight, Jerue said. Jenue would not disclose the breath readings the man gave, but said they were high enough to potentially justify a "super drunk charge."

The man was released on bond Tuesday morning and was to return for an arraignment on May 18, he said.

Jerue would not identify the man pending arraignment, but the Free Press confirmed it was Kivela.

In the 2015 incident, Kivela was speeding at 80 miles per hour, swerving in and out of lanes and was confused about where he was coming from when a sheriff’s deputy stopped him just north of Lansing on Nov. 9, according to records obtained by the Free Press.

In that incident, Kivela, was charged under the state's "super drunk" law, which is still a misdemeanor but carries higher potential penalties, including jail time for a first offense, after he was found driving at 80 miles per hour and swerving in and out of lanes on the same freeway in Clinton County.

He later pleaded guilty to a charge of operating while intoxicated, first offense, and the "super drunk" charge was dropped.

In the 2015 incident, Kivela had an open bottle of whiskey in his pickup truck, identified himself as a state representative and pleaded to be let off before blowing nearly three times the legal limit in a series of breath tests, according to a report from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office obtained under Michigan’s Freedom of Information Act. A blood alcohol content of .08 is considered legally drunk in Michigan. A reading of at least .17 is required for a "super drunk" charge.

The lawmaker from the Upper Peninsula issued a statement on Nov. 10, 2015 that said he was seeking treatment for alcoholism.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved