Lawmaker wants to tax e-cigarettes and vape products

LANSING, MICH. - A state lawmaker wants to put a 32 percent tax on e-cigarette products “to ensure these products do not look attractive to minors.’’

The 27-page House bill, introduced by Rep. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, calls for a tax on the wholesale price of electronic smoking devices beginning Oct. 1, 2018.

Under the measure, 75 percent of proceeds would be credited to the Michigan Medicaid Benefits Trust Fund and the remainder would go into the state’s general fund.

“Essentially, the purpose of my bill is to treat e-cigarette products as tobacco products,’’ Albert wrote in an email to WZZM. “We need to send a message to minors that the long-term health effects of these products are unknown.

"Nicotine is clearly addictive and we want to do our part to ensure these products do not look attractive to minors,’’ Albert wrote in the email.

Seven states and Washington, D.C. tax e-cigarettes and vape products, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures. More than a dozen other states are considering legislation to tax e-cigarettes.

