Legislation signed ensuring children's safety in child care facilities

Woman and children playing with toys at day care. (Photo: monkeybusinessimages, This content is subject to copyright.)

LANSING, MICH. - Lt. Gov. Brian Calley today signed legislation that will ensure the safety of children in Michigan child care facilities.

According to a press release, Senate Bills 180-183, sponsored by state Sens. Tonya Schuitmaker, Dave Hildenbrand and Hoon-Yung Hopgood, update licensing provisions for child care facilities to meet new federal standards while lessening administrative burdens on providers.

As of Thursday, Dec. 28, the bills are now Public Acts 256-259 of 2017.

Also today, Calley signed Article V Section 26 of the Michigan Constitution, giving authority to the lieutenant governor to sign legislation when the governor is out of state.

For more information on this and other legislation, visit www.legislature.mi.gov.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV