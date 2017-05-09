Local lawmakers react to firing of FBI Director Comey

Local lawmakers are responding to President Trump's decision to fire FBI director James Comey on social media Tuesday night.
My staff and I are reviewing legislation to establish an independent commission on Russia. The second paragraph of this letter is bizarre. https://t.co/wXeDtVIQiP— Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 9, 2017
Trump can now hand pick the person charged w leading investigation into his campaign ties w Russia. No chance of impartiality, transparency https://t.co/8RdhrjcsAm— Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) May 9, 2017
Deeply troubling that President Trump fired FBI Dir. Comey, who was leading Trump-Russia investigation. We need an independent prosecutor!— Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) May 9, 2017
