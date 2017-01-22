Lots of familiar bills reintroduced in 1st weeks of session

A file photo of the Michigan capitol. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

LANSING, MICH. - Along with the start of a new legislative session comes dozens of bills that look oddly familiar.

Lawmakers make a habit of reintroducing bills that didn't quite catch fire in previous sessions and 2017 is no different, with dozens of resubmitted bills put into the legislative hopper in the first weeks of session.

From limiting high-powered, commercial-grade fireworks to repealing the state's prevailing wage, which mandates union scale wages on public construction projects, the 2017-18 legislative session is looking a lot like the 2015-16 session. Other bills reintroduced are: eliminating Daylight Savings Time and the need for concealed-weapons permits, as well as a 19-bill package to reform the state's probation and parole systems.

Also introduced were bills allowing no-reason absentee voting and for cutting the state's 4.25% income tax.

Other bills introduced last week include:

House bills

HB 4001: Cut the state income tax from 4.25% to 4% in 2018, and then by a tenth of a percent each year until it reaches zero. Sponsor: Rep. Lee Chatfield, R-Levering.

HB 4002: Change the way local governments publish meeting notices. Sponsor: Rep. Rob VerHeulen, R-Walker.

HB 4003-4006: Eliminate the requirement to get a concealed-weapon permit in order to own or transport a gun. Sponsor: Rep. Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township.

HB 4007-4008: Increase the distance between gas wells and residential areas, and require a drilling impact study. Sponsor: Rep. Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township.

HB 4009: Require the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to maintain a database of child care facilities and homes. Sponsor: Rep. Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township.

HB 4010: Require the Secretary of State to notify law enforcement when a person's auto insurance is expired, terminated or canceled. Sponsor: Rep. Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township.

HB 4011: Establish Eastern Daylight Time as the time zone for Michigan. Sponsor: Rep. Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township.

HB 4012: Allow evidence obtained in violation of reasonable or probable cause to be used to revoke parole or probation, or to impeach a defendant’s testimony. Sponsor: Rep. Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township.

HB 4013: Allow for paperless vehicle registration and proof of insurance. Sponsor: Rep. Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township.

HB 4014: Provide a tax credit for pay-to-play fees for students participating in extracurricular activities. Sponsor: Rep. Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township.

HB 4015: Provide for co-owner approval of condominium association budgets. Sponsor: Rep. Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township.

HB 4016: Establish a Michigan Infrastructure Council. Sponsor: Rep. Patrick Green, D-Warren,

HB 4017-4018: Require disclosure of state payments to local units of government, and provide for cost-benefit analysis of privatization of services so public service workers can present alternative recommendations. Sponsor: Rep. Pam Faris, D-Clio.

HB 4019: Require health insurance reimbursement for a 365-day supply of contraception. Sponsor: Rep. Pam Faris, D-Clio.

HB 4020: Expand mandatory reporting requirements for child abuse and neglect to include K-12 coaches and volunteers. Sponsor: Rep. Pam Faris, D-Clio.

HB 4021: Allow probate judges to schedule guardianship petition hearings before a minor turns 18 years of age. Sponsor: Rep. Robert Kosowski, D-Westland.

HB 4022: Provide for increased revenue-sharing payments for cities, villages, townships and counties that participate in incentive programs. Sponsor: Rep. Robert Kosowski, D-Westland.

HB 4023: Create a task force to review school policies and recommend improvements to policy and response efforts to school shootings. Sponsor: Rep. Robert Kosowski, D-Westland.

HB 4024: Extend renewal of driver's license to eight years. Sponsor: Rep. Robert Kosowski, D-Westland.

HB 4025-4026: Provide for penalties for a person engaged in cruel treatment of a companion animal in the presence of a child and include animal abuse in the definition of domestic violence. Sponsor: Rep. Robert Kosowski, D-Westland.

HB 4027: Provide an exemption in the Open Meetings Act for a school board that is developing preventive security planning. Sponsor: Rep. Robert Kosowski, D-Westland.

HB 4028: Exempt the sales tax on the purchase of higher education books. Sponsor: Rep. Robert Kosowski, D-Westland.

HB 4029: Clarify the enforcement of the state collecting city income taxes for local municipalities. Sponsor: Rep. Wendell Byrd, D-Detroit.

HB 4030-4031: Create an income tax checkoff for donations to the Lions of Michigan Foundation. Sponsor: Rep. Wendell Byrd, D-Detroit.

HB 4032: Increase the number of governing bodies authorized to establish promise zones for higher education. Sponsor: Rep. Phil Phelps, D-Flushing.

HB 4033-4035: Provide for no-reason absentee voting. Sponsors: Reps. Robert Wittenberg, D-Oak Park; Jim Ellison, D-Royal Oak; Abdullah Hammoud, D-Dearborn

HB 4036: Require identification of a group sponsoring an issues ad that clearly identifies a candidate any time before an election. Sponsor: Rep. Abdullah Hammoud, D-Dearborn

HB 4037-4039: Provide for automatic voter registration when a person receives a driver's license or state identification card, and require declaration of U.S. citizenship on an operator’s or chauffeur’s license application. Sponsors: Reps. Patrick Green, D-Warren; Robert Wittenberg, D-Oak Park; John Chirkun, D-Roseville.

HB 4040: Exempt senior citizens from increases in vehicle registration fees. Sponsor: Rep. Darrin Camilleri, D-Brownstown Township.

HB 4041-4042: Require insurance companies to notify the Secretary of State of expired, terminated or canceled auto insurance and increase fines for operating a vehicle without insurance. Require police to confiscate a license plate from someone driving without insurance. Sponsor: Rep. Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township.

HB 4043: Establish a communications plan for missing and vulnerable senior citizens. Sponsor: Rep. Robert Kosowski, D-Westland.

HB 4044: Prohibit the use of commercial-grade fireworks in densely populated areas, unless a local government allows it through an ordinance. Sponsor: Rep. Diana Farrington, D-Utica.

HB 4045: Require seat belts on new school buses. Sponsor: Rep. Robert Kosowski, D-Westland.

HB 4046: Expand the permissible uses of sinking education funds to include the purchase of new buses. Sponsor: Rep. Robert Kosowski, D-Westland.

HB 4047: Exempt eligible broadband equipment from the personal property tax. Sponsor: Rep. Mary Whiteford, R- Allegan.

HB 4048: Give employment preference at veterans’ facilities to veterans. Sponsor: Rep. Joseph Graves, R-Linden.

HB 4049: Require the auto no fault insurance system’s catastrophic claims association to disclose how they set rates. Sponsor: Rep. Patrick Green, D-Warren.

HB 4050: Modify the definition of a rehabilitated facility for the purposes of creating neighborhood enterprise zones. Sponsor: Rep. Andy Schor, D-Lansing.

HB 4051: Require annual lead screen tests for children enrolled in Medicaid and MiChild. Sponsor: Rep. Andy Schor, D-East Lansing.

HB 4052, 4055 and SB 41: Eliminate the limitations and restrictions on deductions for income tax on retirement or pension benefits, based on a taxpayer’s age. Sponsors: Reps. Tom Barrett, R-Potterville; Holly Hughes, R-White River Township, and Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge.

HB 4053: Establish English as the official state language. Sponsor: Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Potterville.

HB 4054: Mandate enhanced rear lighting for school buses. Sponsor: Rep. Holly Hughes, R-White River Township.

HB 4056: Modify how revenue sharing is distributed to communities. Sponsor: Rep. Holly Hughes, R-White River Township.

HB 4057: Rename a portion of U.S.-12 in Jonesville as the James Bondsteel Memorial Highway. Sponsor, Eric Leutheuser, R-Hillsdale

HB 4058: Eliminate the requirement of a community to send a report on the assessed values and taxes on neighborhood enterprise zones. Sponsor: Rep. Eric Leutheuser, R-Hillsdale

HB 4059: Provide for the definition of mini campers and exclude from dealer license, certificate of title and registration requirements. Sponsor: Rep. Eric Leutheuser, R-Hillsdale.

HB 4060: Allow sports betting in casinos. Sponsor: Rep. Robert Kosowski, D-Westland.

HB 4061: Require schools to report to the state about lock-down drills. Sponsor: Rep. Robert Kosowski, D-Westland.

HB 4062: Regulate driving in the extreme left-hand lane on a freeway. Sponsor: Rep. Robert Kosowski, D-Westland.

Senate bills

SB 1-3: Repeal the prevailing-wage laws that require employers to pay union-scale wages on public construction projects. Sponsors: Sens. Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive; Peter MacGregor, R-Rockford; David Robertson, R-Grand Blanc.

SB 4: Roll back the state’s income tax from 4.25% to 4% in 2018, and then gradually reducing it to zero over five years. Sponsor: Sen. Jack Brandenburg, R-Harrison Township.

SB 5-20 and 22-24: Reform the state’s parole and probation system. Sponsors: Sens. John Proos, R-St. Joseph; Tonya Schuitmaker, R-Lawton; Marty Knollenberg, R-Troy; Peter MacGregor, R-Rockford; Margaret O’Brien, R-Portage; Patrick Colbeck, R-Canton; Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge; Jack Brandenburg, R-Harrison Township; Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake; Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth; Dale Zorn, R-Ida; David Robertson, R-Grand Blanc; Bert Johnson, D-Highland Park.

SB 21: Allocate crime victims funds into child assessment centers. Sponsor: Sen. Rebekah Warren, D-Ann Arbor.

SB 25: Provide for an income tax credit for teachers who pay for school supplies. Sponsor: Sen. David Knezek, D-Dearborn Heights.

SB 26: Increase the Earned Income Tax Credit. Sponsor: Sen. David Knezek, D-Dearborn Heights.

SB 27: Repeal the state School Reform Office. Sponsor: Sen. Phil Pavlov, R-St. Clair.

SB 28: Rescind the limitation on liability for drugs that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Sponsor: Sen. Steven Bieda, D-Warren.

SB 29-32: Modify the health insurance claims assessment rate, create the health services fund. Sponsors: Sens. Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth; Jim Stamas, R-Midland; Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake.

SB 33: Expand the crime of assaulting a person performing job-related duties to include emergency room personnel. Sponsor: Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth.

SB 34: Rename a portion of M-23 as the Sgt. Joe Johnson Memorial Highway. Sponsor: Sen. Jim Ananich, D-Flint.

SB 35: Regulate charitable gaming and millionaire parties. Sponsor: Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge.

SB 36 and 38: Allow for the fingerprinting and photographing of children or youths with special health care needs upon the request of a parent or guardian. Sponsor: Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge.

SB 37: Prohibit the sale of electronic cigarettes to minors. Sponsor: Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge.

SB 39: Revise the exceptions to the definition of a surviving spouse in relation to a funeral. Sponsor: Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge.

SB 40: Expand the definition of qualified new jobs that may qualify for Michigan Strategic Fund incentives, to include out-of-state residents employed by a company located in a county that borders another state or country. Sponsor: Sen. Dale Zorn, R-Ida.

SB 42: Clarify the administration of delinquent tax revolving funds. Sponsor: Sen. Jack Brandenburg, R-Harrison Township.

SB 43: Allow alternative cash reserve options for pooled public employee health benefits funds. Sponsor: Sen. Goeff Hansen, R-Hart.

SB 44: Provide for the recovery of certain costs for criminal contempt prosecution or retail fraud. Sponsor: Sen. Goeff Hansen, R-Hart.

SB 45: Modify the property tax exemption for disabled veterans. Sponsor: Sen. Dave Hildenbrand, R-Lowell.

SB 46: Eliminate the requirement that emergency lights be mounted on the roof of an authorized emergency vehicle. Sponsor: Sen. Dale Zorn, R-Ida.

SB 47: Modify the exemption of reporting requirements from the Michigan automated prescription system. Sponsor: Sen. Dale Zorn, R-Ida.

SB 48: Protect public employees who communicate with elected officials from employment sanctions. Sponsor: Sen. Dale Zorn, R-Ida.

SB 49: Modify the provision related to compensation for professional guardian or professional conservator. Sponsor: Sen. Darwin Booher, R-Evart.

SB 50: Establish the County Jail Bed Savings Program. Sponsor: Sen. Darwin Booher, R-Evart.

SB 51: Establish the Michigan Infrastructure Council. Sponsor: Sen. Steven Bieda, D-Warren.

SB 52: Eliminate the statute of limitations for the crime of sexual abuse of a child. Sponsor: Sen. Steven Bieda, D-Warren.

For more information or to track the progress of bills, go to www.legislature.mi.gov.

