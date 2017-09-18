Lt. Gov. Calley pokes fun at President Trump's tweet about governor's race

WYOMING, MICH - Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, a possible candidate for governor in Michigan, brushed off a tweet sent by President Donald Trump Sunday showing support for Calley's possible Republican primary opponent, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Calley even poked fun at President Trump's original tweet supporting Schuette after Trump spelled his name "Shuette". President Trump deleted the incorrect tweet and tweeted it again correctly.

Attorney General Bill Schuette will be a fantastic Governor for the great State of Michigan. I am bringing back your jobs and Bill will help — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2017

Calley told a crowd of about 100 people at an event sponsored by the Wyoming-Kentwood Area Chamber of Commerce the correct spelling of his own name, if they chose to tweet their support of him.

"Of all the things to know if you guys are out there tweeting anything, I just want to make it clear my name is spelled C-A-L-L-E-Y," Calley said tongue-in-cheek.

In an interview he did after the event, Calley told us he plans to do a statewide town hall tour to engage with people to see if he can spread his message how the state has succeeded in the time he's been in office.

"I want to engage with people across our state with where our state goes from here before I decide what I want to do with 2018," Lt. Gov. Calley said.

As for President Trump's tweet.

"It's fine, it's a free country but my conversation is going to be with people who live in Michigan," Lt. Gov. Calley said.

Schuette announced his candidacy for governor last week and has actively been campaigning through the state. In polls done in July and August, the state's attorney general has a double digit lead on Calley.

President Trump's tweet is a bit unique considering Schuette heavily supported Jeb Bush in the presidential primary. Calley originally supported Ohio Gov. John Kasich and then later endorsed Trump.

Calley has been pushing to amend the state constitution to switch from a full-time to a part-time state legislature.

"This will save tax dollars by cutting legislators’ pay and give them more time to live and work back home under the laws they pass," Calley said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV