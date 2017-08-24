Memorial service held for former congressman Vern Ehlers

(Photo: Kent County Commissioners)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The memorial service for former congressman, Vern Ehlers was held on Thursday, Aug. 24 at Eastern Avenue Christian Reformed Church in Grand Rapids.

Ehlers passed away on Aug. 15 at the age of 83.

At the memorial, he was remembered for his time as a congressman where he represented the Grand Rapids area from 1993 to 2011.

Ehlers wanted to be known as a politician who aimed to achieve nonpartisan action, and he worked on policies regarding different scientific areas. In addition to spending time in politics, Ehlers was also a nuclear physicist and college professor.

Ehlers leaves behind his wife of 59 years, four adult children, five grand children and three great-grandchildren.

