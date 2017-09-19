WZZM
Michigan approves petition form for minimum wage initiative

Associated Press , WZZM 2:01 PM. EDT September 19, 2017

LANSING, MICH. (AP) - Michigan election officials have approved the petition form for a group wanting to raise the state's minimum wage and eliminate a smaller wage paid to tipped employees.

One Fair Wage Michigan -- which is led by advocates for restaurant workers -- cleared the procedural step Tuesday at the Board of State Canvassers. It needs roughly 252,000 valid voter signatures in a six-month window to submit the proposal to the Republican-led Legislature.

►Previous: Group launches Michigan ballot drive for $12 minimum wage

If lawmakers didn't act, the measure would go to a public vote in 2018.

Michigan's hourly minimum wage is $8.90 and rises to $9.25 in January. Under the proposal, the wage would rise to $12 by 2022.

The minimum wage for tipped employees would gradually increase from $3.38 until reaching the minimum wage for all other workers in 2024.

