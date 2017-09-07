Michigan auto insurance reform an upill battle for lawmakers

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Michigan lawmakers face an uphill battle when it comes to tackling one of their top priorities before year's end: auto insurance reform.

According to CrainsDetroit.com, Michigan's average auto insurance premium of $2,394 was 82 percent higher than the national average...ouch. Let's take a look at what our midwestern neighbors are paying, it's far less.

According to Insure.com:

Illinois drivers pay an average of $1,159.

Indiana: $1,021

Ohio drivers just $919.

All 3 states pay less than half of what Michigan drivers do on average.

Many are demanding changes to the way the state's no fault insurance system runs and lawmakers have said they are making it a priority.

But it won't be easy.

According to the Associated Press, Senate Majority leader Arlan Meekhof (R-West Olive) said Wednesday any proposal to automatically reduce auto insurance premiums would be "dead" on arrival in the Republican-controlled state Senate.

He calls a government-mandated rate rollback "price fixing" and says Republicans should not interfere with private transactions.

This after Detroit's mayor called for a 25 to 30 percent mandatory rate rollback as part of a reform package to reduce medical costs to insurers for injured drivers, who currently have unlimited medical benefits.

Other attempts to change Michigan's lifetime coverage for people injured in crashes have failed.

