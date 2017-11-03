Michigan bill introduced protects victims of human trafficking

The Michigan state capitol building in fall. (Photo: WardMcGinnis, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LANSING, MICH. - A new bill introduced to Michigan legislation would make it more difficult to prosecute juveniles for certain sex crimes.

Currently, a 16-year-old can be prosecuted for prostitution charges. But this bill would raise the age to 18.

Rep. Robert Kosowski of Westland said 16 and 17-year-old prostitutes need help not prosecution. He said it is another way to help teens involved in human trafficking.

About two dozen Michigan bills have already been signed that help the victims of human trafficking and crack down on offenders.

Provisions include harsher penalties for perpetrators and state protection for juveniles rescued from the sex trade. House Bill 5204 has been referred to as the Committee on Law and Justice.

