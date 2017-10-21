Michigan bills would regulate daily fantasy sports

A winner holding up a large check from DraftKings from December 8th, 2015. (Photo: Courtesy of DraftKings / FACEBOOK)

LANSING, MICH. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers want to regulate the fast-growing paid fantasy sports industry while leaving alone traditional private leagues in which money may change hands among friends.

Bipartisan bills that cleared a Senate committee 7-0 this past week would clarify that playing fantasy sports is not gambling, because it is a skill. A state license would be required, however, to operate the type of cash leagues popularized by industry leaders DraftKings and FanDuel.

The explosion of "daily" games in which players put up money for a chance at a big payout has led to questions in some states about their legality.

A sponsor says the Michigan legislation "gets rid of the gray" for the state's 1.6 million fantasy sports players and includes licensing requirements for the industry and consumer protections.

