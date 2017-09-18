Michigan could become fourth state to legalize online gambling under bill

Virtual casino. Online gambling. Laptop with dice and chips. (Photo: Thinkstock)

LANSING, MICH. - A state lawmaker is hoping that Michigan becomes the fourth state in the nation to make Internet gambling legal.

State Rep. Brandt Iden, R-Kalamazoo, introduced a bill last week that would allow the existing casinos in Michigan — three in Detroit and 20 tribal casinos — to get licenses to offer online gaming.

He said he has talked with plenty of students attending Western Michigan University in his hometown "and they game online, but don't know that it's illegal."

The three states that offer legal online gambling are New Jersey, Delaware and Nevada. According to a state Senate fiscal analysis of a similar bill introduced earlier this year, $50 million in tax revenues were generated in New Jersey in 2016. The House bill, which received its first hearing last week, would subject the casinos to a 15% tax on the gross gaming revenue from the online gambling.

"Technology is changing, businesses are going to have to adapt to that and they’re going to need an online platform at some stage," Iden said. "I-gaming will happen in Michigan and whether I do it, or this governor signs it, I don’t know, but we have to start the conversation."

Other bills introduced last week:

HB 4905: Modify the property tax principal residence exemption for individuals living in a nursing home. Sponsor: Rep. Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township.

HB 4906: Provide for an income tax deduction for unemployment benefits. Sponsor: Rep. Wendell Byrd, D-Detroit.

HB 4907: Expand the use of fund-raising vehicle registration plates to include company-owned vans and trucks. Sponsor: Rep. Roger Victory, R-Hudsonville.

HB 4908-09: Modify the statute of limitations for causes of action based on fraud claims on unemployment benefits and require the state to provide annual reports on unpaid and delinquent contributions. Sponsors: Reps. William Sowerby, D-Clinton Township, Leslie Love, D-Detroit.

HB 4910: Provide for a database security breach policy for state agencies. Sponsor: Rep. John Chirkun, D-Roseville.

HB 4911-15: Package of bills stemming from the Unemployment Insurance Agency scandal in which more than 40,000 people were falsely accused of committing benefits fraud. Sponsors: Reps. Terry Sabo, D-Muskegon, Tim Sneller, D-Burton, Darrin Camilleri, D-Brownstown Township, Cara Clemente, D-Lincoln Park, Fred Durhal, D-Detroit.

HB 4916-17: Reduce the late filing penalty for annual reports for limited liability companies. Sponsor: Rep. Martin Howrylak, R-Troy.

HB 4918: Prohibit pension poaching from veterans. Sponsor: Rep. Sue Allor, R-Wolverine.

HB 4919: Provide regulations for motorcycle processions. Sponsor: Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte.

HB 4920: Require U.S. citizenship for financial aid for Michigan work-study programs. Sponsor: Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte.

HB 4921: Provide for a permanent vehicle registration plate for farm vehicles. Sponsor: Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte.

HB 4922: Allow for local governments to review records of collection and disposition of vehicle inspection fees. Sponsor: Rep. Jeff Yaroch, R-Richmond.

HB 4923: Prohibit charging veterans to process or provide replacement certificate of discharge forms. Sponsor: Rep. Pam Faris, D-Clio.

HB 4924-25: Require fireworks sellers to display signs that explain the limits on when people can use fireworks and prohibit the use of fireworks by minors without adult supervision. Sponsors: Reps. Abdullah Hammoud, D-Dearborn, Brian Elder, D-Bay City.

HB 4926-28: Allow and regulate Internet gaming. Sponsors: Reps. Brandt Iden, R-Kalamazoo, Klint Kesto, R-Commerce Township.

HB 4929-30 and SB 566-67: Provide for a sales and use tax exemptions for dental prosthetics. Sponsor: Rep. Julie Alexander, R-Hanover, Sen. Dale Zorn, R-Ida

HB 4931: Create the financial exploitation liability act. Sponsor: Rep. Robert Kosowski, D-Westland.

HB 4932: Raise the income threshold for poverty exemption for disabled and elderly people. Sponsor: Rep. Robert Kosowski, D-Westland.

HB 4933-4935: Provide for educational stability for foster children in out-of-home placements and allow for school enrollment without records. Sponsor: Rep. Robert Kosowski, D-Westland.

HB 4936-37: Modify the requirement of employing certificated teachers for the purposes of school aid and provide for the option to hire non-certified teachers for career and technical programs. Sponsor: Rep. Robert Kosowski, D-Westland.

HB 4938: Enact the nurse licensure compact. Sponsor: Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Township.

HB 4939: Amend the effective date of provisions in the drinking age act. Sponsor: Rep. Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township.

HB 4940: Modify the apportionment of dry bean districts and create a member at large. Sponsor: Rep. Ed Canfield, R-Sebawaing.

HB 4941-42: Modify the requirement that state contract preferences to be awarded to Michigan-based companies. Sponsors: Reps. Pam Faris, D-Clio, Tom Cochran, D-Mason.

HB 4943 and SB 543: Rename a portion of I-94 as the Ed Switalski Memorial Highway. Sponsors: Rep. David Maturen, R-Vicksburg, Sen. Margaret O’Brien, R-Portage.

HB 4944: Require vehicles to move over and slow down when passing stationary vehicles. Sponsor: Rep. Aaron Miller, R-Sturgis.

HB 4945: Eliminate the prohibition for a golf cart on a state trunk line highway. Sponsor: Rep. Aaron Miller, R-Sturgis.

HB 4946: Prohibit the use of public funding in a primary election by a candidate who is unopposed. Sponsor: Rep. Aaron Miller, R-Sturgis.

HB 4947: Revise the regulation of telephone solicitations. Sponsor: Rep. Aaron Miller, R-Sturgis.

HB 4948: Allow nonpartisan township board elections. Sponsor: Rep. Jeff Yaroch, R-Richmond.

HB 4949: Modify the conditions for an acceleration of winter property taxes. Sponsor: Rep. Jeff Yaroch, R-Richmond.

HB 4950: Exclude health maintenance organizations from the corporate income tax imposed on insurance companies’ gross direct premiums. Sponsor: Rep. Hank Vaupel, R-Handy Township.

HB 4951: Require positioning of child safety seats depending on the weight of the child. Sponsor: Rep. Laura Cox, R-Livonia.

HB 4952: Prohibit cities from imposing an income tax on non-residents who work in the city. Sponsor: Rep. Pamela Hornberger, R-Chesterfield Township.

HB 4953: Allow for the levy of taxes by an intermediate school district. Sponsor: Rep. Pamela Hornberger, R-Chesterfield Township.

HB 4954: Modify the requirement that state transportation funds be allocated to nonmotorized transportation services and facilities. Sponsor: Rep. Shane Hernandez, R-Port Huron.

HB 4955: Prohibit the department of health and human services from considering firearm possession in placement of a child in foster care. Sponsor: Rep. Holly Hughes, White River Township.

HB 4956: Eliminate the distance requirement between kingpins and axles on certain trucks. Sponsor: Rep. Triston Cole, R-Mancelona.

HB 4957: Allow an individual who is mentoring youths to purchase additional hunting licenses. Sponsor: Rep. Gary Howell, R-North Branch.

HB 4958: Prohibit compensation and health benefits of public employees to unmarried partners. Sponsor: Rep. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake.

HB 4959: Require prenuptial and postnuptial agreements to be enforceable. Sponsor: Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton.

HB 4960: Create a high-speed chase policy for local police. Sponsor: Rep. Sheldon Neeley, R-Flint.

HB 4961: Modify the property tax exemption for disable veterans and surviving spouses. Sponsor: Rep. William Sowerby, D-Clinton Township.

HB 4962: Allow purple paint markings to designate a no trespassing area. Sponsor: Rep. Gary Glenn, R- Midland.

HB 4963: Expand the distribution of emergency disaster contingency funds to include county road commissions. Sponsor: Rep. Gary Glenn, R-Midland.

HB 4964 and 4967: Provide defenses for defamation judgments. Sponsor: Rep. Gary Glenn, R-Midland.

HB 4965: Eliminate revenue sharing funding for communities that approve medical marijuana ordinances. Sponsor: Rep. Gary Glenn, R-Midland.

HB 4966: Provide for lawsuit liability protections for reporting suspicious activity or behavior. Sponsor: Rep. Gary Glenn, R-Midland.

HB 4968: Require members of planning commissions and zoning board to abstain from voting on financial issues or contracts when a conflict of interest exists. Sponsor: Rep. Gary Glenn, R-Midland.

HB 4969: Preclude prejudication confinement in jail for juveniles under the age of 18. Sponsor: Rep. Tommy Brann, R-Wyoming.

Senate bills

SB 544-49: Create an enhanced Michigan education savings program and website. Sponsors: Sens. Patrick Colbeck, R-Canton, Phil Pavlov, R-St. Clair, Judy Emmons, R-Sheridan, Mike Green, R-Mayville.

SB 550: Modify the scope of practice for certified nurse anesthetists. Sponsor: Sen. Mike Kowall, R-White Lake.

SB 551: Provide for a process to determine the amounts available to spend from the Natural Resources Trust Fund. Sponsor: Sen. Dave Hildenbrand, R-Lowell.

SB 552: Extend the sunset on permit fees for off-road vehicles. Sponsor: Sen. Goeff Hansen, R-Hart.

SB 553-65: Update the references to the Michigan history center act in various state laws and modify the issuance of historical markers. Sponsors: Sens. Goeff Hansen, R-Hart, Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, Mike Green, R-Mayville.

SB 568: Modify the height restriction on motorcycle and moped handlebars. Sponsor: Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge.

SB 569: Modify the definition of a charitable or civic organization in the Michigan vehicle code. Sponsor: Sen. Dave Hildenbrand, R-Lowell.

SB 570-73: Modify the dates for filing documents on a variety of issues, including personal property tax exemptions, state essential services assessment and industrial facilities exemption certificates. Sponsors: Sens. Dave Hildenbrand, R-Lowell, Jack Brandenburg, R-Harrison Township, David Robertson, R-Grand Blanc, John Proos, R-St. Joseph.

SB 574: Revise the levy of regional enhancement millages. Sponsor: Sen. Dave Hildenbrand, R-Lowell.

