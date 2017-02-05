Michigan Dems want to put an end to tampon tax

Michigan State Capitol (Photo: Kathleen Gray/Detroit Free Press)

LANSING, MICH. - Arguing that tampons and pads are medical necessities for women, Michigan Democrats want the state to stop charging sales and use tax on feminine hygiene products.

Both Democrats and Republicans introduced similar bills last year, but they never got a hearing. Democrats tried to tack on the proposal to a variety of other bills over the course of the year, but the amendments never were adopted.

Proponents say it's unfair that a medically necessary product is taxed -- and that that tax falls solely on women.

Eight other states -- Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, New York, Illinois and Connecticut -- have agreed with that philosophy and prohibited the items from being taxed. Another five states -- Oregon, Montana, Alaska, Delaware and New Hampshire -- have no sales tax, so feminine hygiene products don't have additional charges. The California Legislature unanimously passed a bill prohibiting the state from imposing the sales tax on the products, but Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed the bill, saying it would blow a $20-million hole in the state budget.

Other bills introduced last week:

House bills

HB 4114: Allow foreign language requirements in schools to be fulfilled by computer coding classes. Sponsor: Rep. Tim Kelly, R-Saginaw Township.

HB 4115: Increase the sales tax-exemption amount for fund-raising activities by nonprofit organizations at a retail store. Sponsor: Rep. Eric Leutheuser, R-Hillsdale.

HB 4116: Require identification of person who paid for automated campaign calls. Sponsor: Rep. Pamela Hornberger, R-Chesterfield.

HB 4117: Change the license eligibility for an insurance producer to allow denial of license if a person is convicted of a felony involving a breach of trust. Sponsor: Rep. Brandt Iden, R-Oshtemo Township.

HB 4118-4119: Enact the crime and penalties for an inmate in a holding cell, jail or prison for throwing bodily material at guards. Sponsors: Reps. Klint Kesto, R-Commerce Township, and Brandt Iden, R-Oshtemo Township.

HB 4120 and 4124-4125: Require lead and contaminant testing in water supplied to public schools. Sponsors: Reps. Adam Zemke, D-Ann Arbor; Sheldon Neeley, D-Flint, and Phil Phelps, D-Flushing.

HB 4121: Require water utilities to disclose annual water rates and information regarding shut-off statistics. Sponsor: Rep. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit.

HB 4122 and SB 82: Create a Citizens Redistricting Commission to redraw legislative district lines after 2020 Census. Sponsors: Rep. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, and Sen. Steven Bieda, D-Warren.

HB 4123: Require environmental residential cleanups to meet safe drinking water standards. Sponsor: Rep. Yousef Rabhi, D-Ann Arbor.

HB 4126: Designate Jan. 26 as a holiday called Michigan Day. Sponsor: Rep. Jim Tedder, R-Clarkson.

HB 4127: Allow for the operation of electric law enforcement patrol vehicles on sidewalks. Sponsor: Rep. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids.

HB 4128-4129 and SB 91-92: Exempt feminine hygiene products form sales and use taxes. Sponsors: Reps. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids; Brian Elder, D-Bay City, and Sens. Rebekah Warren, D-Ann Arbor, and David Knezek, D-Dearborn Heights.

HB 4130: Require state contractors to verify that employees are legal residents of the U.S. Sponsor: Rep. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake.

HB 4131: Require public employees to forfeit employer portion of retirement benefit funds if employee is convicted of certain felonies. Sponsor: Rep. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake.

HB 4132 and 4159: Eliminate the three-tier age restrictions on income tax deductions for retirement or pension benefits. Sponsors: Reps. Darrin Camilleri, D-Brownstown Township, and Martin Howrylak, R-Troy.

HB 4133: Make the extension of the statute of limitations on crimes involving criminal sexual assault against a child retroactive. Sponsor: Rep. Holly Hughes, R-White River Township.

HB 4134-4135: Prohibit a hospital or insurance company from requiring a continuing certification for physicians as a basis for license renewal or for hospital admitting privileges or as a basis for reimbursement of claims. Sponsor: Rep. Edward Canfield, R-Sebawaing.

HB 4136: Clarify the administration of delinquent tax revolving funds. Sponsor: Rep. Jim Tedder, R-Clarkson.

HB 4137: Allow for the fingerprinting, photographing and submitting to law enforcement the database of a child with special needs upon the request of a parent or guardian. Sponsor: Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso.

HB 4138: Prohibit higher prices for credit card sales of gasoline. Sponsor: Rep. John Chirkun, D-Roseville.

HB 4139: Modify the criteria to quality for property tax exemptions for disabled veterans. Sponsor: Rep. John Chirkun, D-Roseville.

HB 4141: Exempt eligible broadband equipment from the personal property tax. Sponsor: Rep. Beth Griffin, R-Mattawan.

HB 4142: Create the Teacher Shortage Prevention Act. Sponsor: Rep. Robert Kosowski, D-Westland.

HB 4143-4145: Require the Michigan State Police to maintain a list of qualified volunteers authorized to patrol school premises and create a tax credit for those volunteers. Sponsors: Reps. Robert Kosowski, D-Westland, and Jason Sheppard, R-Temperance.

HB 4146-4147: Allow for the collection of an agency fee for nonunion members working in a unionized workplace and restore former provisions of collective bargaining rights. Sponsors: Reps. John Chirkun, D-Roseville, and Tom Cochran, D-Mason.

HB 4148-4157: Subject the Legislature and the Governor’s Office to the Freedom of Information Act, requiring disclosure of certain public records. Sponsors: Reps. Lee Chatfield, R-Levering; Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield; Gary Howell, R-North Branch; Curtis VanderWall, R-Ludington; Sue Allor, R-Wolverine; Roger Hauck, R-Mt. Pleasant; Brandt Iden, R-Oshtemo Township; Joseph Bellino, R-Monroe; Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Township, and Vanessa Guerra, D-Bridgeport.

HB 4158: Require a criminal conviction before a person’s assets can be forfeited. Sponsor: Rep. Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township.

HB 4160: Allow solicitation of charitable contributions in public roadways under certain circumstances. Sponsor: Rep. Shane Hernandez, R-Port Huron.

Senate bills

SB 70: Expand eligibility for service bonuses for Vietnam veterans. Sponsor: Sen. Vincent Gregory, D-Southfield.

SB 71: Exempt senior citizens from increases in vehicle registration fees. Sponsor: Sen. Jim Ananich, D-Flint.

SB 72-73: Modify the parole eligibility for controlled substance offenders. Sponsor: Sen. Steven Bieda, D-Warren.

SB 74: Increase the penalties for selling tobacco products to a minor. Sponsor: Sen. Steven Bieda, D-Warren.

SB 75: Require Michigan veterans’ facilities to notify legislators of the death of a constituent. Sponsor: Sen. Margaret O’Brien, R-Portage.

SB 76: Provide appropriations for the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund for the 2016-17 fiscal year. Sponsor: Sen. Darwin Booher, R-Evart.

SB 77: Provide for a fund-raising license plate for the Thin Blue Line organization. Sponsor: Sen. Mike Nofs, R-Battle Creek.

SB 78: Continue property tax homestead exemption upon the death of the homeowner. Sponsor: Sen. Mike Nofs, R-Battle Creek.

SB 79: Change the provisions for interim teaching certification and teaching of certain courses by non-certified, non-endorsed teachers. Sponsor: Sen. Phil Pavlov, R-St. Clair.

SB 80: Expand samples used for chemical analysis after a traffic accident to include urine. Sponsor: Sen.Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City.

SB 81: Require certain curriculum standards and assessments instead of Common Core standards. Sponsor: Sen. Phil Pavlov, R-St. Clair.

SB 83: Include civil rights records in disclosure requirements under the Freedom of Information Act. Sponsor: Sen. Steven Bieda, D-Warren.

SB 84: Provide for a Homeless Bill of Rights. Sponsor: Sen. Bert Johnson, D-Highland Park.

SB 85: Provide for automatic expungement of arrest records in cases of wrongful arrest because of mistaken identity or identity theft. Sponsor: Sen.Bert Johnson, R-Highland Park.

SB 86: Require medical personnel to report burn injuries to law enforcement. Sponsor: Sen. Bert Johnson, D-Highland Park.

SB 87: Provide for financial assistance in cases of water rate affordability. Sponsor: Sen. Bert Johnson, D-Highland Park.

SB 88: Allow for the installation of safety cameras in school buses. Sponsor: Sen. Bert Johnson, D-Highland Park.

SB 89: Provide tax credits for employers who provide jobs to veterans. Sponsor: Sen. Vincent Gregory, D-Southfield.

SB 90 and HB 4140: Designate Feb. 1 as the “Blue Star Mothers Day” holiday. Sponsors: Sen. David Knezek, D-Dearborn Heights, and Rep. Julie Alexander, R-Hanover.

SB 93: Require academic credit for internships. Sponsor: Sen. Tom Casperson, R-Escanaba.

SB 94-95: Accelerate the phase-in on collections of sales and use tax in connection with the use of the value of a trade-in vehicle in car sales. Sponsors: Sens. Dave Hildenbrand, R-Lowell, and David Robertson, R-Grand Blanc.

SB 96: Exempt Michigan’s federally recognized Indian tribes from the Health Insurance Claims Assessment Act. Sponsor: Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City.

SB 97: Allow for public authorities over public-private partnerships. Sponsor: Sen. Mike Kowall, R-White Lake.

SB 98: Increase the number of higher education bodies authorized to establish promise zones. Sponsor: Sen. Jim Ananich, D-Flint.

SB 99: Create a model field trip program for food education of the education curriculum. Sponsor: Sen. Ian Conyers, D-Detroit.

SB 100-101: Remove restrictions against recovering costs and fees in an action involving the state, and allow for the awarding of costs and fees to a prevailing party in a contested case involving the state. Sponsors: Sens. Tom Casperson, R-Escanaba, and David Robertson, R-Grand Blanc.

SB 102: Create the Michigan Community Foundation Act. Sponsor: Sen: Wayne Schmidt, D-Traverse City.

For more information on bills, go to www.legislature.mi.gov

