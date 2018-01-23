Michigan governor to give his final state of state speech

Governor Rick Snyder addresses the Flint water crisis during his State of the State speech on Tuesday January 19, 2016 at the state Capitol Building in Lansing. (Photo: Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press)

LANSING, MICH. - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is preparing to deliver his eighth and final State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature.

The annual speech Tuesday night is a chance for the Republican to focus on Michigan's economic rebound and other successes. He's keeping details under wraps.

Snyder cannot run again because of term limits and is at odds with lawmakers who want to cut individual income taxes.

A year ago, he proposed no big legislative initiatives - instead touting the Medicaid expansion and progress in Flint, where his administration has primarily been blamed for the crisis with lead-tainted water.

The address will come less than a week after lawmakers for the first time overrode one of Snyder's vetoes by enacting a speedier tax cut for car buyers.

