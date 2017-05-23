Michigan House votes to protect police body camera footage of private places

Starting on Thursday, the first wave of officers will be trained on new body cameras at the Grand Rapids Police Department. (Photo: Starting on Thursday, the first wave of officers will be trained on new body cameras at the Grand Rapids Police Department.)

LANSING, MICH. - Some footage from body cameras worn by law enforcement would be exempt from disclosure under the state’s Freedom of Information Act under a bill that passed unanimously in the state House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The bill would prohibit disclosure of footage taken in private places. Other footage taken in public places would be disclosed under FOIA laws.

“The legislation balances between two sets of interests — those of privacy and transparency — by stating that the video taken on a body-worn camera is not for public information if it is taken in a place with a reasonable expectation of privacy,” said state Rep. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, sponsor of the legislation.

The legislation would ensure that a routine home check by police wouldn’t end up on a YouTube blooper reel, Runestad said. “People are not going to tolerate that.”

But the Michigan Press Association, which represents media outlets across the state, opposes the bill — HB 4427 — and hopes it will be tweaked when it reaches the state Senate.

“The premise of having the cameras is to allow the police to show that they’re doing their jobs well. But if we don’t have access, we don’t know how they’re doing," said Lisa McGraw, public affairs manager for the MPA. “And this is all public dollars. Taxpayers pay for the cameras, the police, the whole thing. If the goal is to build trust and accountability in the community, it doesn’t seem like exempting that information from FOIA accomplishes that.”

About 50 law enforcement agencies, including the Michigan State Police, the City of Detroit, and the Macomb County Sheriff's Department, have officers wear the devices, according to a House Fiscal analysis of the bill.

