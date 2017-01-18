Michigan lawmakers 'cautious' as recovery nears completion

LANSING, MICH - Michigan lawmakers reacting to Gov. Rick Snyder's State of the State speech on Wednesday say Michigan is doing as well economically now as it has in the last two decades. Yet, many remain cautious about the future.

Gov. Snyder doubled down on his positive remarks about the state's economy on Tuesday night by announcing Wednesday the state’s workforce growth rate is at its strongest point since 1999.

“The last jobs report of 2016 showed that our workforce is now growing at its fastest rate in 17 years," Gov Snyder wrote in a release. "We will celebrate that, especially as we work to grow our population to more than 10 million people by the end of 2020."

Gov. Snyder said during his State of the State speech that employers have created 500,000 jobs since 2010 and Michigan is #1 in the Great Lakes region and #6 in the nation during that period of time for private sector growth.

Gov. Snyder said 38 counties cut unemployment by more than 50% during his time in office including Muskegon County in West Michigan..

Sen. Goeff Hansen (R-Muskegon County) said he was happy on Tuesday to hear some positive results after Michigan went through the Great Recession.

"It was nice that it was upbeat," Sen Hansen said. "Finally Michigan has come back to where we can be upbeat after so many years of issues. Now we're to the point where we need to look at what we've done and how we're going to continue to turn it around."

At a recent revenue estimating conference, lawmakers learned they will have more than $300 million in revenue for the 2018 budget.

Republicans say they are being prudent with the success, having put $700 million away in the rainy day fund over the last few years. At the same time they say they are balancing budgets and creating an environment to help employers produce jobs.

Democrats admitted there has been job success but also said that Republicans slashed funding to education, didn't bring enough good-paying jobs in to the state and cut spending to local governments.

“Governor Snyder speaks about an economic recovery, but the people I talk to every day still don’t feel it in their wallets,” Sen. Jim Ananich (D-Flint) said. “Michigan’s seniors, students and middle-class families continue to get the short end of the stick thanks to the last six years of bad Republican policies coming out Lansing."

As the jobs situation has improved, lawmakers are concerned about making mistakes to "snatch defeat from the jaws of victory". Few appear to want to spend much of the extra money available or give it back to taxpayers in the form of a tax cut.

Gov. Snyder did not mention a tax break even though some lawmakers are hoping to gradually eliminate the state's income tax.

"I am not one to go on a big spending spree so my first priority is putting money into our savings account and rainy day fund, so if we do have some crisis we have money to address it," Sen. Dave Hildenbrand (R-Grand Rapids) said.

