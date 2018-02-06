Michigan lawmakers hold hearing on proposed Victim Impact Statement legislation

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson talks to Rebekah Bletsch's family as Jeffrey Willis enters before the start of his murder trial on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse in Muskegon, Mich. (Photo: Joel Bissell, ©2017 Joel Bissell | MLive.com)

LANSING, MICH. - It's a chance for crime victims' and their families to tell their stories. And, today state lawmakers will consider legislation to protect that right.

Muskegon County State Representative Holly Hughes introduced the bill in the wake of the Jeffrey Willis murder case. Today, the House Law and Justice Committee will hold a hearing on the legislation.

Willis was convicted, last year, for the 2014 murder of Rebekah Bletsch. He is also awaiting trial for the murder and kidnapping of Jessica Heeringa, who disappeared in 2013 from a gas station in Norton Shores where she worked.

During his December sentencing, a judge allowed Willis to leave the courtroom before members of the Bletsch family could make their victim impact statements. Adding insult to injury, he blew a kiss at the family on the way out of the courtroom.

That move angered many who had been following the case, including Hughes. She subsequently introduced a bill that would require anyone convicted of a crime be forced to hear those statements.

In a statement Hughes said:

"This bill is my top priority this year, so I'm moving forward rapidly with the committee chairman, who has agreed to take it up quickly." She added, "Rebekah Bletsch's family deserved to be heard on Dec. 18, so I appreciate my House colleagues will hear from this family on Tuesday."

Members of the Bletsch family are scheduled to testify at the hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 6. So far, the bill has received a lot of support in Lansing.

