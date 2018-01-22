Michigan lawmakers refusing salaries during shutdown

Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Congressman Justin Amash

LANSING, MICH. - For every day that the federal government shutdown occurs, one Michigan Senator says she plans on donating her salary.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow tells WZZM 13 that she plans on donating her salary for every day the shut down occurs. She is also composing the No Government No Pay Act of 2018 -- which would withhold the pay of members of Congress during a shut down.

Stabenow is not the only lawmaker forfeiting their salary during this time. Congressman Justin Amash has also requested that his salary be withheld. North Carolina Congressman Mark Walter is refusing his salary during the shutdown, stating "As long as 100,000 active-duty servicemen and servicewomen based in North Carolina are defending our freedom with no pay, the very least I can do is lead by example."

►Related: Government shutdown in effect: what will and won't keep running

►Related: Michigan senators will vote against GOP's short-term budget

The shut down began at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 after senators blocked a short-term funding bill on Friday night, as the prior spending measure had expired. Democrats refused to provide the votes needed to reopen the government until a deal was struck with Republicans to protect young immigrants in the DACA program from deportation, as well as disaster relief and funding for other domestic programs.

The shut down means that some national park sites and museum have closed, however as to not repeat the public outrage from the 2013 shut down, most remain open.

Federal workers deemed "essential" will stay on the job -- meaning mail will still get delivered, airports are still open and military and homeland security operations will remain up and running -- despite soldiers not receiving paychecks on time. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers were furloughed immediately.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV