Michigan Sen. Colbeck 'definitely' mulling gubernatorial run

State Sen. Patrick Colbeck

State Sen. Patrick Colbeck confirmed Tuesday he is "definitely considering" a campaign for the Michigan governor's seat in 2018, citing concerns about higher taxes, shoddy road repairs and spiraling health care costs.

Colbeck, R-Canton, said friends and political supporters, both through personal contact and social media, have pressed him to launch a gubernatorial campaign. He and wife Angie have begun the discussion.

"We are definitely being encouraged to do that," he said, saying his name has been mentioned on platforms such as Facebook and talk radio. "I'm seeing it all over the place."

Colbeck, in his second four-year term, cannot seek re-election to his 7th District Senate seat due to term limits. A staunch conservative, he won his Senate seat amid strong support from the Tea Party and other voters.

Colbeck's district includes Canton, Livonia, Plymouth, Plymouth Township, Northville, Northville Township and Wayne.

Colbeck said he believes voters want a gubernatorial candidate who will place the concerns of "the general public over special interests." He said he opposed the latest road-repair fuel tax and said Michigan needs to make road construction companies more accountable for their work.

"I'm tired of the tax-first mentality," he said.

Colbeck also said he opposed a Medicaid expansion and had pushed for better alternatives.

"Health care is major for me," he said, adding later, "Health care is big, because it touches so many areas."

Under Gov. Rick Snyder, Colbeck said Michigan has turned a corner economically, but he said the next step needs to focus on making sure citizens at large are benefiting from it.

Other Republicans whose names are mentioned in gubernatorial discussions include state Attorney General Bill Schuette of Midland and Lt. Gov. Brian Calley of Portland. They have said they are considering a run.

On the Democratic side, former Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer already has filed her paperwork with the secretary of state to set up a committee to run for governor. U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint, also is a potential candidate.

Farmington Hills resident Bill Cobbs, the retired former vice president of Xerox who is now an executive coach for candidates seeking jobs with Fortune 500 companies, also has confirmed his Democratic candidacy in hopes of succeeding Snyder.

"I watched the last six years unfold," Cobbs said. "I'm both angry and disappointed and I know we can do better."

