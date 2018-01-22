Michigan senators vote to end government shutdown

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We're in the clear through Feb. 8 after Democrats hopped on board to approve government funding, with a promise from Republicans to work toward a compromise when it comes to some immigration issues.

Senate Democrats joined Republicans in approving a plan for government funding for the next few weeks. The vote came with a promise from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to work toward a bipartisan compromise when it comes to immigration issues like DACA, a program that protects immigrants brought in to the country illegally as children.

Both Michigan democratic senators, Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters voted yes on Monday's bill.

Stabenow sent out a statement shortly after the vote saying:

We have reached a bipartisan agreement that funds children's health insurance and moves us closer to a solution that provides long-term certainty for Michigan families and our national defense. My focus remains bringing Republicans and Democrats together to pass a long-term budget that funds our community health centers, improves health care for our veterans, provides pension protections, and addresses other critical priorities for Michigan.

Peters tweeted out his thoughts saying, "Pleased to work w bipartisan group to find solution that opens the gov't..."

Pleased to work w bipartisan group to find solution that opens the gov’t. We must keep working together to address other outstanding issues for Michigan families - a budget that works for them, opioid crisis & funding for health care centers used by over 600,000 people in MI — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) January 22, 2018

This funding will last until February 8th. Democrats hope that gives them enough time to address the immigration issues.

During the shutdown, Senator Stabenow agreed to donate her salary, while both Congressman Amash and Huizenga chose not to get paid.

