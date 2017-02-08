Michigan State Police to get boost under proposed Snyder budget

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

LANSING, MICH. - The number of enlisted officers in the Michigan State Police would rise to its highest level since 2003, under a $56.3-billion 2017-18 budget presented Wednesday by Republican Gov. Rick Snyder and state Budget Director Al Pscholka.

The budget, which is up 2.5% overall and 1.75% in the state's general fund, to $10.1 billion, proposes $9.2 million to train an additional 100 state troopers on the Michigan State Police, whose ranks continue to be thinned by trooper retirements.

The beefing up of the state police to more than 2,000 enlisted officers is one example of spending increases in public safety, education, and other sectors spelled out in the budget. The police budget also includes $5 million to improve public safety communications systems.

"There's been tremendous progress in the state; we should be proud," Snyder told lawmakers in an office building hearing room across the street from the Capitol. "But we shouldn't be complacent or content."

Snyder's budget, which calls for no cuts in the state's personal income tax, sets up a confrontation between Snyder and the Republican-controlled Legislature, where key lawmakers are backing bills to reduce the rate from its current level of 4.25%, and even eliminate the income tax over time.

Democrats, meanwhile, said in advance of the budget they want more emphasis on issues affecting Michigan families and said the budget should address a state Unemployment Insurance Agency scandal in which upwards of 20,000 Michigan residents have faced severe financial penalties after an automated state computer system falsely accused them of fraud.

Snyder's budget calls for a deposit of more than $260 million in the state's Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, bringing the total balance in that account to $1 billion.

"The recommendations announced today add to our savings account while addressing future liabilities and needed infrastructure investments in roads, facilities, and technology," said Pscholka.

But Rep. Gary Glenn, R-Midland, said Wednesday that proposing a boost in the Rainy Day Fund balance to $1 billion is just one way that Snyder's budget shows "the money is there for an income tax cut, if that's how the Legislature chooses to prioritize our state budget."

Rather than banking money in a state fund, Michigan should leave those funds with taxpayers to spend as they see fit, Glenn said.

But Lt. Gov. Brian Calley said tax relief measures already approved are reducing the state's general fund by about $2.1 billion going forward.

Among the measures in Snyder's budget are:

--$48.8 million more to address the Flint drinking water crisis, for water resources issues, including filter cartridge replacement, plus nutrition, and early childhood initiatives, with $25 million of the total placed in a reserve fund.

--Statewide, $6.8 million more for drinking water quality programs, including lead prevention and toxicology response, plus $4.5 million for a program intended to assure children have clean, safe water at school.

--An extra $214.3 million for state and local roads, plus $15 million more for transit and rail programs.

--For local governments, a 2.3% increase in constitutional revenue sharing. Snyder recommended no increase in statutory revenue sharing, but said that's because local governments will share an extra $134 million in funding arising from the replacement of local revenues from the phase-out of the personal property tax on manufacturing equipment.

--A $20-million deposit in a Michigan infrastructure reserve fund. Snyder said that amount could be increased through a shift from the Rainy Day Fund.

--An increase in the children's clothing allowance for Michigan families receiving state assistance to $200 a year from $140 a year -- part of a $29.4-million increase in child care.

--A $3.6-million increase for Michigan veterans homes, to improve staffing and training.

Under capital planning, recommended planning to replace the state psychiatric hospital at Caro.

--A 32% increase, to $40.9 million, for the Going Pro program, which is part of Snyder's skilled trades program aimed at matching skills with the jobs employers are trying to fill.

--As the Free Press first reported Tuesday, Snyder is recommending an overall increase of 2.5% in funding for higher education, with half of that increase guaranteed for each university, and the other half doled out according to performance measures, such as graduation rates. The performance increases are tied to a tuition cap of 3.8% or $475 per student.

--Additional staffing for psychiatric hospitals, which are to receive a $7.2 million boost.

--Continuation of a formula under which lower-funded K-12 districts get double the increase in per-pupil state aid that higher-funded districts receive. Total K-12 funding is to hit $12.3 billion, which Snyder said is the highest in state history. Snyder said the budget increases per-pupil spending by $128 million, providing an additional $50 to $100 per pupil for schools, with an additional $50 per high school student.

--An increase of $150 million for "at-risk" students, to a total of $529 million.

--An extra $11.3 million to improve staffing and services for elderly and disabled people at risk for abuse, neglect and exploitation.

Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive, said Snyder's presentation "is the first step in the process toward adopting a responsible state budget," and "the Senate Republicans will review the plan and look for areas where we can agree and even improve.”

House Speaker Tom Leonard, R, DeWitt, said "the House will emphasize the need to keep spending low and use Michigan’s economic recovery to give our hard-working taxpayers the tax cut they were promised by former (Democratic) Gov. (Jennifer) Granholm."

House Democrats said Tuesday they would fight for a budget that refocuses Lansing’s attention toward families, local communities and schools.

“It’s time for our budget to reflect the values of the people of our state,” said House Democratic Leader Sam Singh, D-East Lansing, who added that the budget should also address the fall-out from a Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency scandal in which upwards of 20,000 Michigan residents were falsely accused of fraud by an automated state system and were hit with quadruple penalties and aggressive collection tactics, in many cases having their wages garnished and their income tax refunds seized by the state.

“We must ... overhaul the disastrous unemployment system which has been robbing men and women for the last two years," said Singh. "These families were due their benefits, which their former employers had already paid for in taxes to the state, and it is time they receive them."

Snyder's budget presentation made no mention of the unemployment insurance scandal. Pscholka said last week that he expects the state has enough in a separate unemployment insurance penalties fund to cover the refunds it will need to make to claimants.

House Democrats said in a news release the state could find savings by ending tax breaks for companies that ship jobs overseas and by holding state contractors accountable for mistakes.

Snyder said reforms approved by him and the Legislature have reduced the state's unfunded liabilities related to state and school employee retirement issues from bout $60 billion in 2012 to about $40 billion today.

Detroit Free Press