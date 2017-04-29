Michigan to start major revamp of veterans nursing homes

The sign marking the entrance to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans is seen in this LSJ file photo. (Photo: LSJ file photo)

LANSING, MICH. - Michigan is starting a major revamp of how nursing care is provided to veterans, with plans to ultimately transition from two homes in the western and far-northern regions to seven new, smaller ones spread across the state.

The initiative is billed as the most substantial change to the system since the first veterans home opened in Grand Rapids 131 years ago. It stems from new, bipartisan state laws that officials say will lead to higher-quality care for more veterans.

Talks began last year after a state audit uncovered insufficient care, inadequate staffing levels and other problems at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

Large large, institutional veterans homes need to be replaced in favor of smaller-scale housing and expanded to other parts of the state, state officials say.

