Muskegon is one of 60 cities where voters cast ballots on new machines

(Photo: Stevens, April)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - People across the state are voting in primary elections on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

In Muskegon, voters are casting ballots on new voting machines. The State of Michigan is investing $40 million into the new equipment and Muskegon is one of 60 cities making the switch.

The new voting systems will use digital optical-scan technology, which is said to be faster, more user-friendly, and better maintains a paper trail. All precincts across the state will make the switch by this time next year.

