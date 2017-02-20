Three young girls reading together, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Yes, kindergarten is "optional" in Michigan -- but a new bill in the Michigan Legislature would require all children to go to kindergarten and stay for the full day.

Michigan is one of about 30 states that does not mandate kindergarten. The districts would have to offer all-day kindergarten, and parents would have to make sure their kids are enrolled and attending school.

"Parents have the option to just bypass kindergarten all together and just start that child in the first grade," said State Rep. Bill Sowerby, D-Clinton Township.

Michigan schools have been providing half-day kindergarten programs for years. Five years ago, the state changed funding plans to favor full-day kindergarten. Sowerby is proposing a full-day for all kindergarteners.

"Just like going into first grade, second grade, you have full day school and the important issue here is that children are getting the early education that they need to make it through their entire years of elementary and secondary education," Sowerby said.



Sowerby said there are only 15 states and the District of Columbia that require parents to send their kids to kindergarten.

"It's important that our children have the ability and all of the tools available to them to excel in school," Sowerby said.

The bill would require children 5 years old on or before September first to begin kindergarten that school year. If the child's birthday is after the first, they will begin in the next school year.

"Studies have shown that early education especially through kindergarten, helps them to excel in subsequent years," Sowerby said.

A statement by Grand Rapids Public Schools reads in part:

"We have concerns about the impact this has on local control and the ability of our superintendent and school board to determine how best we can meet the needs of our students and families and what educational models may work best with half day or full day kindergarten. In this case, we have Montessori public schools that offer half day kindergarten because it aligns best the Children's House model of Montessori."

Dr. Mike Shibler, the superintendent for Rockford Public Schools, said if this bill passed as-is and signed into law, it could be an issue as far making parents send their kids to kindergarten because there are some parents who choose to bypass that level of education.

House bill 4250 was introduced last week and is now being considered by a committee.

