New year, new laws take effect in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The new year is bringing new laws to Michigan, and some of them affect your wallet.

Need to fill up? Get ready to pay up. Gas taxes went up 7 cents a gallon overnight and so did gas prices, by 30 cents.

"I think the bigger issue here folks are asking is, why 35 cents? When gas taxes went up 7 cents," said GasBuddy.com analyst Patrick DeHaan. "Prior to the hike, gas prices in West Michigan, had been going down, at a time the national average was going up. After about a week of declining, that puts stations at a point where they're not making any money.

"Combined with the 7 cents a gallon gas increase that took effect at midnight, we saw a pretty hefty adjustment made by retailers to restore the profit margin."

But it doesn't stop there.

Effective Sunday, annual vehicle registration fees have increased by roughly 20 percent. Before the spike, average registration costs were about $120.

And as taxes and fees hike, some will make a little more money to cover it. The state's minimum wage has climbed to $8.90 -- a 40 cent increase. This means those working full-time will earn $16 more a week and a little more than $800 a year.

It's an increase a local economic expert tells us will certainly impact small businesses.

"The larger businesses in our area tend to always pay more and considerably more than the minimum wage and so for those smaller companies in which the margins are already slim, there's going to be a problem," said Brian Long, the GVSU director of Supply Management Research. "Unless they of course can pass this price increase along in the form of higher prices for their service or product, whatever they happen to be doing."

Long says the minimum wage increase will likely impact businesses that provide some kind of service. They will need to find a way to cover the costs all while keeping their employees, so they'll likely raise their rates.

