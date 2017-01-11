New legislative year begins: Michigan income tax repeal among topics

The new legislative year is beginning at the state capitol in Lansing. (Photo: Alex Shabad, WZZM)

LANSING, MICH. - The new legislative year is beginning at the state capitol in Lansing as new lawmakers were officially sworn into office at around noon Wednesday, Jan. 11.

One of the measures they will consider is reforming Michigan's income tax. Some Republicans are calling for a rollback of taxes, aimed at helping families.

Wednesday was a fresh start for state lawmakers, who seemed to be making a little extra effort to get along before they tackle the tough issues. Around noon, as representatives were sworn in, loud applause replaced rigorous debate.

State Rep. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapdis, describes it is as the polite part of the day.

"The ceremonial stuff, where we're all together. It's a good way to start," Brinks said.

New state representatives were sworn in, like Republican Jim Lilly from Ottawa County's Park Township.

"We've got a lot of work ahead of us, but today's the day where we really get to know a lot of our colleagues a lot better," Lilly said.

However, it's never too early to talk politics around while the houses are in session. One senate bill getting a lot of attention would repeal Michigan's income tax.

"It really puts Michigan in the right direction, I'm excited to hear the testimony obviously we need to come up with a way of replacing that revenue," said State Sen. Phil Pavlov, R-Macomb.

"They think no tax is a good tax, what we need to talk about is what do our constituents expect of us," Brinks said.

"I want to see wheres the money going to come to replace it, because it's billions of dollars and we have to be able to build our roads and we have to be able to support our police and fire," said State Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge.

Another hot topic was how to rebuild struggling school district. Pavlov is proposing to repeal a Michigan law that allows the state to close failing schools.

"We're not necessarily saying schools don't need to close, but if they're going to close we need a very comprehensive plan," Pavlov said.

"I hope we're going to have a lot of discussion around this, because it's very important that we actually address and hold accountable those chronically failing schools," said State Rep. Daniela Garcia, R-Holland.

Only time will tell how polite the conversation stays at the state capitol.

"As we move forward and get into our agendas, we'll start to see some fault lines develop," Brinks said.

State lawmakers get a break starting Thursday and then they come back to work Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

(© 2017 WZZM)