New year, new laws in effect in Michigan

LANSING, MICH. - The new year is bringing new laws to the State of Michigan.

Some of the bills that will soon go into effect might sound familiar -- as the legislation was inspired by stories that made headlines in 2017.

For example, House bill 4716 goes into effect in March. It came after federal prosecutors charged Livonia doctors in connection to the female genital mutilation of young girls. Under the new law, parents who allow this to be done to their children would risk losing their parental rights.

Senate Bill 223 was inspired by a video that showed a deputy assaulting someone. The deputy told a different story in the police report.

He was allowed to resign and was later given a job at a different department where he is now being sued for assault.

Starting Jan. 15, law enforcement agencies will have to keep and share a record of why an officer left a job.

Also in January, Senate Bill 352 becomes law. Its purpose is to protect athletes by requiring new training for high school coaches.

Now, coaches will have to undergo a concussion awareness training program every three years. The program will be updated by the state as doctors learn better ways to identify and handle concussions.

