'No way' all 38 failing schools will close, aide to Snyder says

LANSING, MICH. - An adviser to Gov. Rick Snyder tried to reassure Detroit residents that the list of schools set for closure statewide will be reduced.

Under the recommendation of the state School Reform Office, 38 schools are considered "priority" schools meaning because of poor academic performance they are on the list to close at the end of the school year.

"I can say that there is no way 38 schools in the state will close," said Rich Baird, adviser to Snyder. He was joined by two other representatives for Snyder office for the town hall meeting at Detroit City Hall.

The reform office is in a 45-day reassessment period of the schools, 16 of which are in Detroit.

