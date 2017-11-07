Officials discuss how reduce number of mentally ill inmates

Prison cell bars, file photo. (Photo: iStock)

LANSING, MICH. - Governor Rick Snyder and Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley met with local sheriffs and police chiefs Tuesday, Nov. 7, to work on keeping people people who are mentally ill out of jail and prison.

The event in Lansing wrapped up a two-day summit to address ways to divert people who have committed crimes away from incarceration. It mostly focused on those struggling with mental illness and trying to get them help versus putting them in jail.

To some that might be a risk, considering the major catastrophic events that have happened, but Lt. Gov. Calley says it's extremely important to intervene early on.

Ultimately, the hope is to decrease the number of people with mental illness in our state's jails by getting them help while saving taxpayers money on jail costs.

