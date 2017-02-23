Passions flare at Rep. Amash's town hall meeting

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township. (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - In his third town hall meeting of the year, Congressman Justin Amash was greeted by a passionate crowd of 300 people.

There were some interruptions throughout the nearly two hour forum, but Amash was able to mediate his constituents when hot topics like repealing the Affordable Care Act and immigration reform surfaced.

“I’m for a full repeal of the ACA,” Amash said. “I think that a replacement should be handled by the states and the states would trigger the repeal.”

Tempers flared as several people in the crowd pressed the congressman for more transparency and action regarding the allegation of Russia interfering with the election.

Amash promised his constituents more open dialogue pending the completion of an investigation from the intelligence community.

“You can’t have the federal government telling state and local governments what to do,” Amash said in response to immigration enforcement.

Amash will hold another town hall in Hastings Saturday at the Barry County Commission on Aging. It is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m on Saturday, Feb. 25.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)